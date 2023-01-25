Daisy Jones & The Six, based on TikTok's favorite book, gets first teaser trailer

The first trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid that became a sensation on 'BookTok' (AKA the community of booklovers on TikTok), is here.

The series is set to follow a fictional '70s rock band, from their rise to fame in the LA music scene to one of the biggest bands in the world, all the way through to the reason behind their eventual legendary split, which looks like it'll be revealed in present-day documentary interviews. "Look, I know that I said I would tell you everything," an older version of Daisy says to the camera. "But how much of 'everything' do you really wanna know?"

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin play lead singers Daisy and Billy, and we're getting Fleetwood Mac vibes from the '70s setting and implied inter-band drama – with shots of sold-out stadium tours juxtaposed with moments of tears and violence, it's clear that success comes at a price. The show's cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Suki Waterhouse, and Camila Morrone.

While the band may be fictional, the music is all real – Daisy Jones & The Six features a whopping 24 original songs, written exclusively for the show and recorded by the cast (one of which features in the new teaser, titled 'Regret Me').

Daisy Jones & The Six arrives on Prime Video on March 6, with new episodes releasing every Friday. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.