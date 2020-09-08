Cyberpunk 2077 microtransactions aren't happening, despite some confusion

Cyberpunk 2077 microtransactions are not going to happen, contrary to some confusion that sprang from CD Projekt's latest financial conference call.

In the public transcript of the call , one participant asks "how aggressive" the company plans to be in monetizing the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077. In response, CD Projekt president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski explains that Cyberpunk "you can expect great things to be bought" via microtransactions, but the company wants to make sure it creates a feeling of value and of being fair and friendly to players.

Somewhere along the way, the internet did its thing and the fact that this question and answer were specifically referring to Cyberpunk multiplayer got lost. The game's official Twitter account stepped in to address the misunderstanding.

Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect.September 7, 2020

I can see where some of the confusion comes from, at least. CD Projekt has confirmed that it's working on a multiplayer experience for Cyberpunk, but it's also said that this experience is being developed as a separate, AAA project which we likely won't see until 2022 at the earliest . There are no further details about the project. Until we know more about the multiplayer experience, and how it is or is not connected to the single-player game coming in November, there's bound to be some mix-ups.

With that point settled, the Q&A does reconfirm that Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC is coming, along with paid expansions - and there will likely be even more post-release content than there was for The Witcher 3.