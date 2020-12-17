Cyberpunk 2077 glitch trailer has flying cars, an entropic tree, and hordes of doppelgangers

If you've heard Cyberpunk 2077 is a little glitchy but haven't played it yourself to find out for sure, this video is really the only thing you need to catch up. It's a round-up of the biggest Cyberpunk 2077 glitch highlights, and it's a blast to watch whether or not you're enjoying the game. Plus, you've got to hand it to Redditor Papar_RZ_2T for the pitch-perfect placement of the "Something feels off here..." "...You don't say?" exchange at the end.

Night City looks like a terrifying place to live. Imagine going for an afternoon stroll, looking up and seeing a whole ass car screaming toward you from the sky. Or hopping into your car in the morning just before it explodes - talk about a case of the Mondays. There's also a car riding a car, a motorcycle driving right through a car, and of course flying cars. Really, cars seem to just do their own thing in Night City.

Still, I think the most unsettling glitch is the palm tree that goes from just casually palm treeing to totally wigging out and growing so fast that it consumes the entire field of view. And it doesn't just grow vertically like a normal palm tree, it expands in every direction and just takes over the world. That tree is nightmare fuel.

Cyberpunk 2077's nightmare tree in its early stages of entropy (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Some Cyberpunk 2077 glitches are hilarious, others are terrifying, and others still are actually quite helpful, like the one that gives you superhuman speed. Regardless, CD Projekt says it's hard at work patching out all the Cyberpunk 2077 glitches, assuring that any related costs are "irrelevant" compared to restoring its reputation, so enjoy them while you can.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X ports will take advantage of all the "technical possibilities", according to CD Projekt Red