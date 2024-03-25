Cyberpunk 2077 free trial starts at the end of the week for PS5 and Xbox Series X players

A free trial of Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X players later this week.

On March 25, developer CD Projekt Red announced that its RPG will be available for free for a limited time for some PlayStation and Xbox players. As revealed in the tweet below, the free trial will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X /S only (sorry PS4, Xbox One, and PC players) and doesn't require a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription of any kind.

The trial itself will give players up to five hours of playtime and is set to run from March 28 at 8am PDT / 11am EST / 3pm GMT and will end on March 31 at 11:59pm PDT / 2:59am EST / 6:59am GMT, so start clearing your calendar now.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S.

If you haven't explored Night City yet or did at launch and swore never to go back, now is a great time to revisit it - as Idris Elba said: "The game is fixed." Not only is Cyberpunk 2077 now better than ever in terms of pure quality, it's also now enhanced by the Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update and the acclaimed Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion. The DLC likely isn't included in the trial but it's still a great opportunity to get started.

It's probably a good idea to get familiar with the goings on in Night City before the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, aka Project Orion, releases. The game is still in the "conceptual phase" as of early this year but is being designed by the same people who saved the game with Phantom Liberty - so you know it's in good hands.

