Cyberpunk 2077 devs reportedly chose to work six-day weeks over delaying the game again

It's been claimed that Cyberpunk 2077 developers chose to work six-day weeks, rather than delay the game yet again.

On the Game Informer Show, the comments came in the video below at the 58 minute mark. Liana Ruppert goes into detail on the previous claim that CD Projekt bosses imposed a mandatory six-day week on developers, saying that "from what I understand from talking to people there, there was a discussion there about do we wanna delay the game again or do we wanna do this."

Ruppert goes on to say that "from what I understand, it was a mass majority agreeing to the six day work week." Finally, Ruppert stresses there's a big difference between the American and Polish work cultures, and that "no one I spoke to over there saw it as crunch."

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed twice since it was announced for an original release window in April 2020. Since then, the game was delayed to September, and then a third time to November 2020.

CD Projekt's game will finally launch next month, on November 19, for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. After finally going gold earlier this month, the game will come to both Microsoft and Sony's next-gen systems on day one, before a more substantial patch gives Cyberpunk 2077 a bigger technical overhaul on the new consoles later on.

