Cyber Weekend gaming mouse deal: Enhance your FPS skills for $24.99 with the Razer DeathAdder Elite

If you're looking for an excellent gaming mouse deal you can't go wrong with this price cut on the Razer DeathAdder Elite, down to $24.99 from $69.99 at Amazon.

After rigorous testing, we've decided that it's the best pointer you can buy, with extreme precision and an attractive "less is more" style. If you'd like to check out what else we picked, take a look at our guide to the best gaming mice on the market right now. If you're interested in the evaluation process behind our picks, check out our guide showing you how we test mice at GamesRadar.

The DeathAdder Elite is a lovely shape too and feels comfortable regardless of your hand size or grip style. It's extremely reliable and well worth it if you're getting serious with your Counter-Strike play.

This mouse is ideal if you're a nightly Counter-Strike player or you want to be able to react fast in modern battle royale games on PC like Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or Apex Legends. The DPI offered is hard to beat and as always, Razer's RGB color profiles make sure your desk looks fancy even when you're not fighting through an intense deathmatch. Even better if you own other accessories in the Razer ecosystem like the Kraken headset or the Blackwidow keyboard.

With programmable buttons and a lovely tactile scroll wheel, it's hard to argue with Razer's offering at this extremely cheap price. The DeathAdder Elite also comes with a 2 year warranty so you're covered if there's any faults.

If you're looking to give yourself an even better chance at succeeding in online shooters, you might want to upgrade your rig so you can hit a high FPS, smooth out your gameplay and pop headshots on the regular. Check out our gaming pc dealshub for a few frugal options!