Nerf N-Series Duo Pack review: "perfect for siblings"

If you're buying for siblings or want a reliable back-up for those moments where you've run out of ammo on your blaster of choice, the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack is a fantastic option. Two identical blasters allow you to sidestep arguments over who gets the 'best' one, and they're compact enough to be carted around easily. The downside is that younger kids may struggle with the ring-pull mechanism, and they can only carry two darts at a time.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Finding good blasters can be hard enough, but avoiding the inevitable arguments about who gets what? Well, that's a headache. That's why the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack exists, I suppose. You're getting two great, but identical. toys in one box here, nipping any squabbles in the bud.

Most importantly, they're actually good. While these might not be as flashy as some of the best Nerf blasters (nor do they carry as many darts), they're surprisingly adept considering how little you're paying. The Nerf N-Series Duo Pack toys are easy to use, quick to load, and have all the accuracy I've come to expect from this range. They're a great choice for younger Nerf warriors too thanks to being smaller and more manageable.

Nerf N-Series Duo Pack features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ages 8+ Uses N1 darts Priming mechanism Pull ring Capacity 2 darts Batteries required No

Two compact, identical blasters

Ring-pull mechanism with two darts

Pretty simplistic

Of all the N-Series toys I've seen, these are amongst the most simple – yet that's not necessarily a bad thing. They're compact, single-handed blasters with a pull ring to prime the mechanism and a trigger to fire, loaded with up to two darts at once. An accessory rail also runs along the top of the barrel.

Don't assume you'll be able to dual-wield them like an '80s action hero, though. The ring pull system requires two hands, so arming both at once is impossible and definitely not as cool.

Still, these toys look amazing. They're sleek and subtle by Nerf standards, but that's in their favor. They're a bit 'Blade Runner' in design thanks to the chunky barrel. The molded logo on the rear cylinder of the blaster is stylish too, as is the blue/red splash of paint to differentiate the two from one another.

Feel like this looks familiar? That's because it is, from what I can tell, exactly the same as the Nerf N-Series Ward... only, you're getting two here.

Performance

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Reliably accurate at short to mid-range

Great as a secondary or for siblings

Pull-ring may be hard for young kids

Seeing as the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack uses N1 darts, it's no surprise that this one is just as accurate and punchy as we've come to expect. If you're new to the range, this ammo is specially designed to fly further, faster, and more on-target than any darts before them. From my experience testing many of the N-Series toys, it works.

Will the Duo Pack keep up with something like the Nerf N-Series Pinpoint, or even the Nerf N-Series Agility? No. This is only accurate up to mid-range and is best up close, as your shots will consistently go wide of the mark if you aim at targets far away (I hit my mark maybe once out of every four shots when firing toward the other end of my garden).

But honestly, I don't think it has to do much more. It's accurate and punchy at short to mid-range, making this ideal as a secondary blaster to break out for those tense moments where you're out of ammo and don't have time to reload, or for siblings to use together in a head-to-head battle.

The one downside is that it may be tricky for younger children to prime. Although I wouldn't say it's hard to prime, the pull-ring mechanism is stiff enough that little kids may struggle. If you're hoping to get something for your smallest Nerf warriors, I'd recommend the Nerf Elite Jr. range as a result (specifically the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer).

Should you buy the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you'd like to keep costs down, want toys for siblings who are prone to argue, or are hunting down a good secondary blaster, the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack will do the trick. It's incredibly good value for money considering how little you pay, and two identical blasters are included to sidestep any arguments over who gets the 'best' one.

Sure, it's not necessarily my favorite from N-Series or at this price point (that honor would go to the Agility). It won't be as easy to use for younger kids as the Elite Jr. range, either. But it's still an excellent choice nonetheless if you'd like a backup or simply want your children to be on a level playing field when waging foam dart war.

Buy it if...

✅ You're buying for multiple people

There are a couple of blasters in the box here for the price of one.

✅ Your kids argue over who gets what

The two are identical, so there's no room for squabbling.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're just buying for one person

There are better blasters within the price range, if you ask me.

❌ You're buying for younger children

It's not as easy to use as the Nerf Elite Jr. range.

How I tested the Nerf N-Series Duo Pack

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by the manufacturer.

I spent a few weeks testing this pair of Nerf blasters in my backyard, firing at targets, seeing how far the darts would fly, and judging accuracy compared to other blasters in the range.

For more on our testing process, see the GamesRadar+ hardware policy.

For more outdoor fun, don't miss our guide to the best water guns.