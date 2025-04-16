Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer review: "A great fit for the youngest Nerf warriors"

Looking to keep costs down while still providing a fun, accessible blaster for younger children? This is the best choice. It's even easier to prime than other toys in the Nerf Elite Jr. range, and I'm impressed by how accurate it is. Just bear in mind that it doesn't have many darts in the box, so getting extras is helpful.

As well as being the cheapest blaster in the range, the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer is also one of the best. It's surprisingly punchy for its size (and price, for that matter), sending darts streaking across the room at a decent clip despite being relatively small.

Much like other blasters in the range, it's also a lot more accessible than 'normal' Nerf toys. While there are better options and I don't think the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer will rank on the best Nerf blasters list any time soon, it's still a solid option if cost is a concern.

Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ages 6+ Uses Elite darts Priming mechanism Handle pull & trigger Capacity 1 dart Batteries required No

Less pull-force required

Storage for extra darts

Cheapest Nerf Elite Jr. toy

The Flyer has a lot in common with other, entry-level blasters. For one thing, it's small and light enough not to weigh you down. Secondly, it has a handle-pull priming mechanism just like other cheap Nerf toys. This doesn't pack a revolving barrel seen on mainstays such as the Nerf N-Series Agility or Commander RD-6, though; it's a single-shot blaster.

Fortunately, it has storage space for four extra darts to compensate. These can be found running down the side of the neon-green design, giving it a slightly rugged, industrial look.

Performance

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Surprisingly accurate

Easy to prime

Firing one dart at a time gets old fast

I'm not going to claim that it's as accurate as the Nerf N-Series Pinpoint, but the Flyer ain't half bad. I was taken aback at how easily I could hit my mark with this thing, so it's a good choice if your kid prefers to take their time and aim carefully.

They certainly won't be able to lay down covering fire, anyway. Thanks to only packing one dart at a time, you have to take it slow with this one by necessity. What's more, only five darts are included in the box.

Despite all that, the Flyer's trigger feels easier to pull than other Elite Jr. blasters. Add in a smaller, lightweight design that's perfect for little hands and you've got a great fit for the youngest Nerf warriors.

Should you buy the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

This blaster punches well above its weight. Indeed, the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer took me by surprise in the best possible way; it's still accurate and fun to use despite being cheap and cheerful. In other words? I'd highly recommend it if you're trying to balance cost with performance.

Buy it if...

✅ Your kids struggle with normal Nerf blasters

Like other Nerf Elite Jr. toys, the Flyer is much easier to use than 'normal' Nerf blasters.

✅ You want to keep costs down

As the cheapest Nerf Elite Jr. blaster, this isn't going to break the bank.

Don't buy it if...

❌ Has a capacity of one dart at a time

You aren't going to be peppering the backyard with darts here.

❌ The box only includes five darts overall

You don't have many darts in the box, so make sure you get them back.

How we tested the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

Disclaimer This review sample was provided by the manufacturer.

I spent a few days messing about the Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer by firing it at multiple targets, trying out its range, and making sure I compared it to other toys in the range.

