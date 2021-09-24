Cyber Monday SSD deals 2021: speed your system up for less

Cyber Monday SSD deals offer another chance to get your hands on the best SSDs for gaming and the best PS5 SSDs for less, with what very well could be some of the lowest prices of the year.

Now, these deals may not be as exciting as what could be seen with Black Friday SSD deals, but, unlike the more ambiguous state of other PC components that we're expecting to see such as with the Cyber Monday graphics card deals, SSD availability, and prices, have been largely unaffected by the ongoing pandemic.

It's important to know what kind of storage unit that you're after during the Cyber Monday SSD deals, as it helps you to know that you're getting the best prices possible for what you need it for.

SATA III SSD: This storage type uses the same form factor as what can be found in traditional 2.5-inch hard drives. While more expensive than the, typically, slower mechanical HDD units, SATA-style solid-state drives are by far the cheapest way to benefit from faster read and write speeds. Plus, 2.5-inch drive bays are incredibly common in all the best gaming PC cases, not requiring a specialized port on the motherboard, meaning they're easier to install overall.

External SSD: Similar in size and functionality to their SATA equivalents, external SSD drives are simply just a portable variant of the same hardware which connects to your PC, or games console, through either standard USB (normally USB 3.1 nowadays) or USB Type C for the fastest, and most stable data transfers.

PCIe/NVMe/M.2 SSD: The newest, and fastest, storage format utilizes an incredibly small form factor and slots directly into the relevant port on your motherboard. Due to the possible read and write speeds far exceeding what SATA can do, they tend to be far more expensive, especially when considering that some sticks can go up to 2TB capacity, but expect to pay a lot for this privilege when deals aren't on.

And if you would rather go for something already put together and ready to go, keep an eye out for what's happening with Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and Cyber Monday laptop deals to be caught up to speed.

(Image credit: WD)

When will the Cyber Monday SSD deals start? Cyber Monday is taking place this year on November 29, however, as we've seen happier earlier and earlier over the past few years, Cyber Monday SSD deals tend to begin as early as the Saturday after Black Friday and don't tend to wrap up until later in the week.

Cyber Monday SSD deals: What to expect on the day As mentioned above, Amazon tends to offer some of the deepest Cyber Monday SSD deals on the day. Taking last year as an example, the Samsung 970 Evo was a full $100 off ($149.99 reduced from $250) on the 1TB model which was its historic lowest-ever price still to this day. It was a similar story for the likes of WD Black NVMe SSDs, with some of our favorite models seeing their best-ever discounts over the previous Cyber Monday, such as the WD Black SN750 which plummeted down to $115.99 from its regular selling price of $250; which still has yet to be matched since. It isn't all about PCIe models, however, as external SSDs and SATA III SSDs saw their fair share of heavy savings as well. Most notably, the likes of the Samsung 860 Evo 1TB internal drive, which was half-price at $99 last time around.

Today's deals

Today's best SSD deals

Our price comparison software is working hard to bring you the absolute best deals online this side of Cyber Monday on some of our favorite SSD models. WD Black AN1500 in particular features exceptional read and write speeds (6,511 MB/s and 4,412 MB/s respectively in our testing), and benefits from its expansion card format, meaning it can be easily inserted in the relevant drive bay with minimal messing around.

As far as our go-to NVMe/PCIe models are concerned, however, we're all in on the WD Black SN850 when used for both PC and PS5 (with a heatsink) for its phenomenal performance and unparalleled read and write speeds of 7000 / 5300 MB/s, with capacities of up to 4TB.

Complete your battlestation setup for less this year with Cyber Monday gaming chair deals and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.