Cyber Week gaming PC deals 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 may be dead and gone, but the Cyber Week gaming PC deals are on-hand to prove that we've not seen the last of those discounts yet. It's the perfect time to invest in PC gaming, in fact; because retailers are squabbling amongst themselves to offer the lowest price and clear old stock for 2020, there are some excellent reductions to be had if you're quick. You don't need to worry about doing the legwork yourself, though. Our team of bargain-hunters have been hard at work seeking out the very best sales, and you'll find them below. If it's good value for money and a great saving overall, it'll be here.
That goes for anything PC-related, by the way. Our Cyber Week gaming PC deals page is packed with pre-built machines, accessories, laptops, components, and more to give you a full and games-ready setup as quickly as possible. Want a steal on a mouse or CPU? You'll get your wish right here. And if you want a step-by-step guide on components for constructing a rig of your own?
That's just the start of the Cyber Week game deals, of course. Some of the best gaming monitors are currently seeing discounts, and they're joined by Cyber Week TV deals as well. Basically, keep an eye on GamesRadar+ over the next few days to get the latest on must-have sales and reductions.
Cyber Week PC deals
HP Omen gaming PC | RTX 2070 | i7-9700K | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 at Amazon
This is decent for a 2070 build. Ray-tracing, a quality processor, and an M.2 solid state drive combine for a quality build.View Deal
iBuyPower | Ryzen 5 3600 | 16 GB Ram 480 GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce $1039.99 (save $200)
This IBP rig is a great mid-level entry point for PC gamers, since it comes with a mouse and keyboard too.View Deal
Cyber Week laptop deals
Asus ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop | 15.6" | i7-8750H | RTX 2070 GPU | 16 GB RAM | 512GB SSD storage | $1399.99 at Amazon (save $600)
This offering from ASUS can handle new games at high settings.View Deal
ASUS TUF FX505DU-WB72 gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 R7-3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $849 at Walmart (save $250)
An affordable option that provides an easy way into PC gaming.View Deal
HP Omen HP Gaming Laptop | 15.6" | i7-9750H | 1660Ti 6GB GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD storage | $1.199.99 at Walmart (save $200)
This kit also includes a gaming headset, and a gaming mouse.View Deal
Cyber Week PC component deals
XFX AMD Radeon VII 16GB | $529.99 on Amazon (save $170)
If you're looking for one of AMD's premier cards at a lower price, this is the deal for you.View Deal
Corsair H115i RGB Platinum | $139.99 on Amazon (save $30)
For the best PC liquid cooling system, look no further than this excellentCorsair unit.View Deal
Cyber Week gaming mice, keyboards & monitor deals
Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)
One of our favorites and the best gaming rodents you can get. At this price, the DeathAdder is an absolute steal.
Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)
Another very solid offering from Razer, the Naga Trinity is designed for MOBA and MMO gaming.View Deal
Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming mouse | $79.99 (was $149.99)
The G903 is almost half price. If wireless is your aim, you can't go far wrong with this mouse.View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard | $139.99 at Amazon (save $30)
One of the best mechanical gaming keyboards going. At this price =, it's a total steal and something you'll not regret. A premium plank for a less-than-premium price.View Deal
Logitech G910 Orion Spark keyboard | $89.99 at Newegg (was $179.99)
One of the best mechanical keyboard is available for 50% off here, featuring Romer-G switches.View Deal
BenQ EX2780Q gaming monitor | only $449.99 at Amazon (save $200)
This is a great price for the quality you get. Decent gaming specs and speeds, lovely image quality, that sweet spot of 1440p, all for two hundred dollars less than usual.View Deal
