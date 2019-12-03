Popular

Cyber Week gaming PC deals 2019

By ,

The Cyber Week gaming PC deals are here, and this is the best of what's going now

Cyber Week gaming PC
(Image credit: Dell)
JUMP TO:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 may be dead and gone, but the Cyber Week gaming PC deals are on-hand to prove that we've not seen the last of those discounts yet. It's the perfect time to invest in PC gaming, in fact; because retailers are squabbling amongst themselves to offer the lowest price and clear old stock for 2020, there are some excellent reductions to be had if you're quick. You don't need to worry about doing the legwork yourself, though. Our team of bargain-hunters have been hard at work seeking out the very best sales, and you'll find them below. If it's good value for money and a great saving overall, it'll be here.

That goes for anything PC-related, by the way. Our Cyber Week gaming PC deals page is packed with pre-built machines, accessories, laptops, components, and more to give you a full and games-ready setup as quickly as possible. Want a steal on a mouse or CPU? You'll get your wish right here. And if you want a step-by-step guide on components for constructing a rig of your own? 

That's just the start of the Cyber Week game deals, of course. Some of the best gaming monitors are currently seeing discounts, and they're joined by Cyber Week TV deals as well. Basically, keep an eye on GamesRadar+ over the next few days to get the latest on must-have sales and reductions. 

Current retailer Cyber Week hubs:
Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg | Jet | B&H Photo

Cyber Week PC deals

HP Omen gaming PC | RTX 2070 | i7-9700K | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 at Amazon
This is decent for a 2070 build. Ray-tracing, a quality processor, and an M.2 solid state drive combine for a quality build.View Deal

iBuyPower | Ryzen 5 3600 | 16 GB Ram 480 GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce $1039.99 (save $200)
This IBP rig is a great mid-level entry point for PC gamers, since it comes with a mouse and keyboard too.View Deal

Cyber Week laptop deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop | 15.6" | i7-8750H | RTX 2070 GPU | 16 GB RAM | 512GB SSD storage | $1399.99 at Amazon (save $600)
This offering from ASUS can handle new games at high settings.View Deal

ASUS TUF FX505DU-WB72 gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 R7-3750H CPU | GTX 1660Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $849 at Walmart (save $250)
An affordable option that provides an easy way into PC gaming.View Deal

HP Omen HP Gaming Laptop | 15.6" | i7-9750H | 1660Ti 6GB GPU | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD storage | $1.199.99 at Walmart (save $200)
This kit also includes a gaming headset, and a gaming mouse.View Deal

Cyber Week PC component deals

XFX AMD Radeon VII 16GB | $529.99 on Amazon (save $170)
If you're looking for one of AMD's premier cards at a lower price, this is the deal for you.View Deal

Corsair H115i RGB Platinum | $139.99 on Amazon (save $30)
For the best PC liquid cooling system, look no further than this excellentCorsair unit.View Deal

Cyber Week gaming mice, keyboards & monitor deals

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)
One of our favorites and the best gaming rodents you can get. At this price, the DeathAdder is an absolute steal.
View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)
Another very solid offering from Razer, the Naga Trinity is designed for MOBA and MMO gaming.View Deal

Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming mouse | $79.99 (was $149.99)
The G903 is almost half price. If wireless is your aim, you can't go far wrong with this mouse.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard | $139.99 at Amazon (save $30)
One of the best mechanical gaming keyboards going. At this price =, it's a total steal and something you'll not regret. A premium plank for a less-than-premium price.View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spark keyboard | $89.99 at Newegg (was $179.99)
One of the best mechanical keyboard is available for 50% off here, featuring Romer-G switches.View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q gaming monitor | only $449.99 at Amazon (save $200)
This is a great price for the quality you get. Decent gaming specs and speeds, lovely image quality, that sweet spot of 1440p, all for two hundred dollars less than usual.View Deal

Best gaming laptop | Best gaming monitor | Best CPU for gaming
Best gaming mouse | Best graphics card | Best RAM for gaming | Cyber Monday gaming specials

Cyber Week game deals from across the web

See comments