The best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2020

Looking for some comfort for your bottom while you destroy your enemies? You'll want one of these Cyber Monday gaming chair deals. Usually modeled after racing car seats, gaming chairs have been all the rage for almost a decade now, providing ultra comfort and sleek aesthetics for gamers everywhere. But they are often obscenely priced, coming in at hundreds of pounds, dollars, euros, or whichever currency you use. Finding decent Cyber Monday gaming chair deals isn't an easy task, so we've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best gaming chair Cyber Monday deals right here.

A special shoutout needs to go to Secretlab, who has $70-$100 off nearly all chairs if you're in the US, or £60-£70 if you're a UK resident. Just follow the Secretlab links below to go straight to the sale.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals retailers (US):

Secretlab | Staples | Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Newegg

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals retailers (UK):

Secretlab | Amazon | Argos | Currys | Overclockers | Ebuyer

Best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals - US

Below are some of the best gaming chair deals we've found for Cyber Monday in the US, but make sure to check all of the retailers listed above in case we don't list exactly what you're after.

Secretlab Titan | $799 $699 at Secretlab

We're starting with a big one! The Secretlab Titan – one of the best and most renowned gaming chairs on the market – has a whole $100 off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This is the special, extra-comfy NAPA Leather version too. At the time of writing, this is a special pre-order deal, so you won't get the chair until January but it's a cracking deal nonetheless.

Secretlab Omega Classic | $419 $349 at Secretlab

One of Secretlab's most popular offerings, the Omega Classic, is reduced to below $350. This one doesn't come with any of the team brandings like some of the Omega variants, but it is Secretlab's flagship chair at an impressively cheap price.

Kadell racing style gaming chair | $233.32 $139.99 at Walmart

This may not have the biggest of brand names attached, but if you're looking for the epitome of budget gaming chairs, you can't go wrong with this one from Kadell. With almost a hundred bucks off at Walmart, it's a great shout for a Christmas present.

AKRacing Core Series EX | $329 $254.99 at Best Buy

AKRacing Core Series EX | $329 $254.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy have myriad AKRacing gaming chairs on sale for Cyber Monday, but the best selling one is the all-black Core Series EX. You can save $74 on this classic brand with a 180-degree recline. If you fancy the half-red, half-black variant, that one is just a few bucks more, with $66 off.

Staples Essentials Mesh Back | $129.99 $59.99 at Staples

Staples Essentials Mesh Back | $129.99 $59.99 at Staples

Not quite a gaming chair by our definitions, but if you can sit on it and play games at the same time, then why not? This is great if you're after something super basic and don't want your setup to look too gamer-y. This one has $70 off in blue, black, or light gray.

Best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals - UK

Meanwhile if you're in the UK, these are some of the better Cyber Monday deals we've found for gaming chairs.

Secretlab Omega Three Lions | £379 £319 at Secretlab

We have to be clear the Three Lions variant isn't the only design of the Secretlab Omega on offer, but (if you're English) why not be patriotic ahead of the 2021 Euros starting next summer? It's a clean style, although you can get it even cheaper (£289) if you're willing to pre-order with a more basic colour scheme.

Secretlab Titan Stealth | £399 £339 at Secretlab

On the Titan side of things, you can get the stylish Stealth version of the chair at £60 off. This has bronze accents and is one of the chairs with the nearest shipping date, so a great one to go for if you're in need quickly.

Noblechairs Hero ST | £349.99 £269.99 at Overclockers UK

Noblechairs is another well-known brand for having premium quality gaming chairs, and the Hero ST has a whopping £80 off for Cyber Monday. This is the limited edition anthracite version, so has a stunning all-black finish, brand new for 2020.

HyperX Blast Gaming Chair | £259 £199 at Currys

HyperX Blast Gaming Chair | £259 £199 at Currys

Finally, for the UK deals, we have a cracking deal on the HyperX Blast gaming chair over at Currys. This one is absolutely lush with the diamond-stitched backrest, and you can also get it in red if black isn't quite your style.

