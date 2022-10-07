Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

This year's Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals are going to keep the price cuts going on some of the best screens out there for gaming and productivity. If you've been eyeing up an UHD -shaped upgrade then, after Blac Friday, these offerings are going to be your best chance to save big.

With 4K monitors fast becoming staples of the best gaming monitor market, the clamour for deals on these screens has never been greater - particular as options to pair with a new-gen console too.

We know screens here at GamesRadar and think getting one of the best 4K monitors into your setup - through a Cyber Monday 4K monitor deal, no less - is about as good as it gets when it comes to big-ticket, awesome tech purchases. So if you're avoiding the Black Friday madness, or want to keep all your options then this page right here is for you.-

Meanwhile, if you're open to QHD screens - whose lower resolution can help with performance on demanding games - make sure you also read through the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals, which will include more potential savings, regardless of resolution, screen size, or form factor.

However, options aside and until the real CyberMonday 4K monitor deals kick in, we're rounding up some early predictions as to what they might look like this year,, when they'll start, and where to best places to deal hunt will be

Today's deals

Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals: FAQs

When will the Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals start? Cyber Monday will take place this year on November 28, but the Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals are likely to start immediately after Black Friday, as an extension to those deals. It's worth reiterating, though, that the deepest post-Friday deals usually do occur on Monday itself, so if you miss anything, wait until Cyber Monday for the best deals around.

Last year's Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals

Looking at last year's Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals is always helpful as it gives us a window into what happened previously in terms of specific kinds of monitors that were on offer, and the depth and range of discounts. You can see a handful of our picks from last year and how we described them at the time below.

Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals 2021 - US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28" | $800 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - While the Odyssey G7 might be one of the pricier screens on the market, it's got a speedy 144hz Refresh Rate that allows you to play games at 120fps and is regarded as one of the best gaming monitors you can get. Panel Size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 144hz



(opens in new tab) Acer KG281K | $ 249.99 $209.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - While this screen doesn't quite have the fastest refresh rate at 60Hz, it's still a great get thanks to its response time of 1ms and sharp picture quality.

Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) BenQ EW2780U | $549.99 $449 at Amazon

Save $101 - BenQ have a reputation for striking screens and this one is no different. It's still not at the lowest price we've ever seen, but it looks like this is likely as good as it will get for Cyber Monday. Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) LG 24MD4KL-B | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $300 - This productivity monitor can still work as a great gaming screen, thanks to its vivid color and LG's screen technology, although it's more of a belter if you're looking for a new work screen. Panel Size: 24-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz



(opens in new tab) HP v28 4K | Save $50 - This HP model boasts AMD Freesync, making your games free of the perils of screen-tearing. And with the price this low, it could be the budget buy of the season. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung LU32R590CWNXZA Curved 4K Monitor | $450 $349.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - This might not be one of Samsung's gaming monitors, but thanks to its Game Mode, you can be sure you're getting a smooth experience along with the crystal sharp picture quality. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals 2021 - UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung U28R550UQR | £299 £249 at Amazon

Save £50.99 - This Cyber Monday 4K monitor deal drops a well-regarded monitor down to its previous low price. For your trouble you get a sought-after IPS panel with built in HDR support as well as AMD FreeSync, which will keep your games looking their best. Panel size: 28"; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.



(opens in new tab) HP v28 4K | £300 £189 at Amazon

Save £110 - It's the second-lowest ever recorded price, and the first time in almost a year that it's come under the £200 mark. While not strictly billed as a 'gaming monitor' the HP v28 is up to the job with its fantastic screen and AMD FreeSync support.

Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.



(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming U28G2AE | £310 £239.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - At one of the lowest prices we've seen on this screen to date, it's an easy recommendation. While it's not quite the lowest price we've seen, it's still an exceptional panel for the money here.

Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.



(opens in new tab) ASUS VP28UQGL | £299 £239 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the first time this year that the VP28UQGL has dropped below the £250 mark, so make sure you get in before it goes up again. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.



Wanting to step your game up for less this year? The Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are sure to provide all you're after.