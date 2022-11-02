Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters' first season is not being extended

The CW is not extending the first season of Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters, meaning it will remain at 13 episodes. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), there are also no more episodes being ordered for fellow new show Walker: Independence, either.

The report adds that this goes for all of The CW's debut shows, with network head Dennis Miller being clear that this isn't a sign of cancellations – instead, no decisions have been made either way.

The news comes after Stargirl was canceled after three seasons, while The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale are all coming to an end soon. As Deadline notes, both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence are part of popular franchises and have scored good ratings, which would usually mean more episodes – but The CW's owner Nexstar is said to be trying to lower costs, shifting gears to unscripted and less expensive scripted shows.

The Winchesters is a prequel to Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons before coming to an end in 2020. The spin-off focuses on John and Mary Winchester, the parents of Supernatural's main characters Sam and Dean. Jensen Ackles narrates the show, which had The CW's most-watched series debut this year. Walker: Independence, meanwhile, is a prequel to crime drama Walker that's set in the 19th Century.

Deadline (opens in new tab) has previously reported that The CW plans to appeal more to an older audience – while the network is known for its teen-centric content, the average CW viewer is in fact 58 years old.