Cross-progression is coming to Dead by Daylight, but not for console players

Good news for fans of Behaviour Studios' asymmetric horror multiplayer Dead by Daylight – as well as cross-play, the team is looking to enable cross-progression, too, enabling players to share their inventories, purchases, and progression across platforms.

But while cross-progression is set to unlock on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia later this year, the studio has confirmed it "cannot make Cross-Progression available on other platforms" and has "no guarantee that it will happen", either, which means console players will not be able to make use of the feature any time soon.

"Allowing players to team up with their friends from other platforms was the first step to break barriers between platforms," the Dead by Daylight team wrote in a recent blog update (thanks, PCGN ).

"We know that some of our players are active on several platforms, and Cross-Progression is also one of the top wishes from our community," the team adds. "We are thrilled to announce that we are preparing the first steps toward Cross-Progression and that it will be available for Steam, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch in September! Players will be able to share their progression, purchases, and inventory on those 3 platforms (exceptions might have to be made to accommodate for some external licensing needs)."

But despite acknowledging it could not guarantee when cross-progression would come to consoles, Behaviour Studio said it would "keep trying to make it happen" as it knew it was "a community wish" to roll the feature out across all platforms.

In related news, Pyramid Head and Silent Hill 3 protagonist Heather recently joined Dead by Daylight as playable characters . The latest chapter in the multiplayer horror game hit PC and consoles in June and it lets players struggle to survive/kill everybody in a new map based on Silent Hill's Midwich Elementary School.