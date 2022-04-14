Save $111 on the Intel Core i7-12700K with this CPU deal

Amazon's CPU deals are offering up the Intel Core i7-12700K with a substantial discount today.

You can currently get your hands on the Intel Core i7-12700K, one of the best CPUs for gaming, for just $384.95 (was $496.25) - that's $111 off the MSRP. While not the lowest ever rate we've observed, that's still a substantial enough saving to recommend this model. At considerably under $400, this processor packs one hell of a price-to-performance ratio for both the latest titles and all your computing needs.

The Intel Core i7-12700K has generally endured quite a turbulent pricing history since its launch at the end of last year. While the first initial price drop took place over the Black Friday period, taking the chipset down to the $420 range. While it has been more affordable in the past, the fact that the CPU has shot back up to the $400 mark last month indicates that rates could climb higher than today's price, too.

Intel's Alder Lake processor generation is the first to implement PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, so if you're to utilize some of the best RAM for gaming and futureproof your machine for less, this CPU deal has you covered. The Intel Core i7-12700K makes use of 12-cores and 20 threads to deliver high-end hyperthreading performance with bandwidths not previously possible through previous generations.

Today's best CPU deal

Intel Core i7-12700K | $496 $384.95 at Amazon

Save $111- While the Intel Core i7-12700K has been cheaper in the past, today's CPU deal takes the coveted Alder Lake CPU to well below the $400 mark. That's a rate that we think is worth highlighting, especially given how up and down the prices have been in the past few months.



More of today's best CPU deals

You can cast a wider net on all our favorite processor models, as our price comparison technology pulls up all the best CPU deals from around the web. This includes the latest and greatest from both Intel and AMD for all different motherboard types.

