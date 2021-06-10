Control is free on Epic Games Store through June 17

Control is free on the Epic Games Store, capping off four weeks of free game drops with the latest game from the makers of Alan Wake and Max Payne.

As our number one pick for the best games of 2019 , it's easy to recommend that you pick up Control - which is normally $29.99 on Epic Store - for the low, low price of nothing. Control closes out a strong selection of free games which rolled out alongside the Epic Mega Sale, following NBA 2K21, Among Us, and Frostpunk, and you can claim your copy any time before the event ends at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST on June 17.

This is just the standard edition of Control, which means you'll need to buy its two substantial pieces of story-expanding DLC - The Foundation and AWE - separately if you want to play them as well. But there's some more good news: the Control Season Pass is part of the Epic Mega Sale, meaning you can pick both of the expansions up for just $7.49 right now, if you know you're going to want them.

Control follows the story of Jesse Faden as she fights to reclaim, well, control of a shadowy government agency from an uncanny threat. It's heavily inspired by the intersection of mundane bureaucracy and the existential horror of weird fiction, like if House of Leaves had a transforming gun. Without giving too much away, Control also ties into other Remedy games in some unexpected ways.

Control developer Remedy has confirmed that it's currently working on four games, including a new project with Epic Games serving as publishing partner. Rumors indicate that project may in fact be Alan Wake 2, a long-awaited, full-on sequel for the enigmatic action game (Alan Wake's American Nightmare, though it was fun, doesn't really count). We'll have to wait and see if another Control is in the cards for Remedy, but it's safe to say the studio has a whole lot lined up on its dance card.