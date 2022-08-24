Community creator Dan Harmon says a movie has been "put together and pitched"

By published

Dan Harmon has given an update on the Community movie

Community
(Image credit: NBC)

Community creator Dan Harmon has provided his most promising update yet on the sitcom's long-awaited movie follow-up.

"I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' I have been so careful about [saying] that," Harmon told Newsweek (opens in new tab). "It would have been accurate three years ago to say 'it's a matter of when, not if.' The wheels have been in motion for that long."

"How about this for a concrete thing?" he added. "There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is."

Community aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Set at a fictional community college in Colorado, the show stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Chevy Chase as a ragtag bunch of students thrown together to form a study group. Harmon acted as showrunner for seasons 1 to 3, before he was fired and then re-hired for seasons 5 and 6 after season 4 received negative reactions.

"Six seasons and a movie" was a catchphrase used frequently throughout the series – and one that has been adopted by fans who are keen for a big-screen outing for Jeff, Britta, Annie, and the rest of the group. Cast members like Brown, who plays Shirley, have also voiced their support for a movie.

While we wait for the Community movie to arrive on our screens, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies to fill out your watch list. 

Emily Garbutt

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 