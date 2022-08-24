Community creator Dan Harmon says a movie has been "put together and pitched"

Community creator Dan Harmon has provided his most promising update yet on the sitcom's long-awaited movie follow-up.

"I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' I have been so careful about [saying] that," Harmon told Newsweek (opens in new tab). "It would have been accurate three years ago to say 'it's a matter of when, not if.' The wheels have been in motion for that long."

"How about this for a concrete thing?" he added. "There is an outline for it. There's a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that's how real it is."

Community aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Set at a fictional community college in Colorado, the show stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Chevy Chase as a ragtag bunch of students thrown together to form a study group. Harmon acted as showrunner for seasons 1 to 3, before he was fired and then re-hired for seasons 5 and 6 after season 4 received negative reactions.

"Six seasons and a movie" was a catchphrase used frequently throughout the series – and one that has been adopted by fans who are keen for a big-screen outing for Jeff, Britta, Annie, and the rest of the group. Cast members like Brown, who plays Shirley, have also voiced their support for a movie .

