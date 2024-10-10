4 years after it began, the hit Oshi no Ko manga will end in just 4 chapters

Just a couple of weeks after Jujutsu Kaisen published its final ever chapter, it's been announced (via Twitter) that another popular long-running manga is coming to an end. Oshi no Ko, which has run in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump since 2020, will end after just four more chapters.

The series (which is currently on hiatus, but will return to the magazine on October 24 with Chapter 163) is written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. It's a highly complex story about surgeon Gorou Amamiya and pop fan Sarina Tendōji who both die in strange circumstances and are reincarnated as the children of pop idol Ai Hoshino. The series goes on to explore the dark side of Japan's entertainment industry, with a healthy dose of murder and mayhem along the way.

(Image credit: Shueisha)

It's been known for a few months now that the series would be wrapping up soon, though this is the first time we've been given a concrete end date: the concluding Chapter 166 will be released on November 14, with the final collected edition of the series, Volume 16, coming on December 18.

As well as the manga, Oshi no Ko has been made into a well-received anime series, with two seasons having already aired and a third recently announced to have started production with two new high profile cast announcements. A live action TV show is also currently in the works from Amazon Prime – with the first trailer released earlier this week. A spin-off novel, Oshi no Ko: Ichibanboshi no Spica, by Hajime Tanaka, was published in November last year.

Enjoying the anime of Uzumaki? Check out our guide to the 10 best Junji Ito manga stories.