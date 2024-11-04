Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prequel comic takes Peter Parker back to his roots but will have "some surprising twists," says series writer Christos Gage
The comic is set just before the new Spider-Man animated series
Peter Parker is back in action in a new Spider-Man animated series headed to Disney Plus next year. Although technically connected to the MCU, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man takes us back to the early days of Peter's crime-fighting adventures and is set in an alternative world where Norman Osborn is his mentor, rather than Tony Stark.
The new series is set to release on January 29, but you can get in the mood for it with a new five-issue comic from Marvel that launches next month. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man the comic is a prequel story written by Christos Gage, drawn by Eric Gapstur, and colored by Jim Campbell. Here's a sneak peak at some unlettered interior pages from the first issue...
"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," said Gage in a statement about the series. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!"
The first issue comes with four different covers by (from left to right): Leonardo Romero, Natacha Bustos, InHyuk Lee, and an Animation Variant Cover.
"In Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we've seen before and a style that celebrates the character's earliest comic book roots," reads Marvel's synopsis for the series. "In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!"
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 is published by Marvel Comics on December 11.
Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.