Spider-Man and Wolverine are teaming up in their own ongoing series that ties into their secret shared history

Spider-Man and Wolverine are two of Marvel's most popular characters, and now they're teaming up in an ongoing series that pairs them in what Marvel is billing as a "nonstop thrill ride."

Written by Marc Guggenheim and drawn by Kaare Andrews, Spider-Man & Wolverine seems to be aiming straight at what fans of the two characters might expect from their team-up: big, bombastic action that also ties into a "mystery deeply rotten in secrets from both their pasts."

Neither Wolverine nor Spider-Man is a stranger to having a secret history. Wolverine's lost memories have often been an important part of his character arc. And in Spider-Man's case, Peter Parker's parents were secretly SHIELD agents who died in the line of duty, leaving him to be raised by his Aunt May and Uncle Ben.

Given Wolverine has his own history with SHIELD and other government agencies, could the mystery in Spider-Man & Wolverine have something to do with a connection between Peter's parents and Logan?

Here's a gallery of covers for Spider-Man & Wolverine #1, including the main cover by series artist Kaare Andrews, as well as variants by Mark Bagley, Clayton Crain and Dave Marquez:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THWIKT! Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come…the best there is!" reads Marvel's official description of Spider-Man & Wolverine #1.

"SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for their biggest adventure together yet! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as Logan and Peter Parker find themselves up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…"

Spider-Man & Wolverine #1 goes on sale May 7.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics and new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.