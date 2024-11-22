Rogue is dodging dinosaurs and romancing Magneto in our first look at The Savage Land #1

Marvel is flashing back to an earlier chapter in X-Men history once again in January, with the publication of Rogue: The Savage Land – a five-issue series by writer Tim Seeley and up-and-coming artist Zulema Lavina, here making her Marvel Comics debut.

The new series returns to a golden era of X-Men comics: Chris Claremont and Jim Lee's all-time-classic run on Uncanny X-Men, specifically issues #269 and #274 which saw Rogue stranded in the prehistoric wilderness of the Savage Land where she dodged dinosaurs, allied with Ka-Zar, and even romanced Magneto. The storyline was recently referenced in the X-Men '97 animated series.

We have an exclusive unlettered preview of Zulema Lavina's beautiful art for the series in the gallery below that shows just some of what Rogue got up to while trapped in this strange and hidden landscape...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Savage Land is a secret Antarctic realm in the Marvel world that was created 200 million years ago as a game preserve for the Beyonders. It first featured in 1965's The X-Men #10, though a Ka-Zar story in 1941's Marvel Mystery Comics #22 was later retconned to have been its first appearance – despite the comic locating it as "deep in the heart of the African jungle."

"JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE!" yells Marvel's blurb for the first issue. "The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world!"

Rogue: The Savage Land #1 is published by Marvel on January 15.

Rogue makes the list of the best X-Men members of all time.