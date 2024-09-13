Rogue's brat girl summer in the Savage Land returns with a new solo comic flashing back to the time she hooked up with Magneto

Rogue and Magneto once shared a torrid, arm's length romance while adventuring in the Savage Land, and now, following the storyline's adaptation in X-Men '97, Marvel Comics is returning to that early '90s comic era with Rogue: The Savage Land, a new limited series.

Written by Tim Seeley and art from Zulema Lavina, making her Marvel debut, the series takes place in the time between Uncanny X-Men #269-275 by legendary creators Chris Claremont and Jim Lee. Rogue: The Savage Land will delve deeper into Rogue's sojourn through the hidden land which is still populated by dinosaurs, ancient mammals, and things much stranger than that.

"Journey into the lost world with Rogue, Magneto, Ka-Zar and more!" reads Marvel's official description of Rogue: The Savage Land #1. "The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself!"

X-Men '97 viewers will remember that Rogue and Magneto's secret romance became an ongoing plotline in the revived animated series' first season, with Magneto even able to touch Rogue's skin. In the comic, things didn't get quite that far, but Rogue's Savage Land journey remains a fan favorite story, not least because of her shredded jungle costume, seen in the gallery below in artist Russell Dauterman's variant cover for the first issue, alongside the main cover by Kaare Andrews and another variant by Nick Bradshaw:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for '80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!) and probably most importantly: DINOSAURS," Seeley tells Polygon , who announced the series. "Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we're going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar."

Rogue: The Savage Land #1 goes on sale January 15, and runs for five issues.

