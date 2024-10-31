Negasonic Teenage Warhead is about to save the Multiverse in her own one-shot, but first she and Deadpool have to catch an escaped pig

Deadpool's antagonistic sidekick Negasonic Teenage Warhead is breaking out into her own one-shot comic in which she has to save the Multiverse by teaming up with none other than her girlfriend (as seen in the Deadpool movies), Yuki Ohara, as they go on the run from the TVA.

The main story originally appeared in the Negasonic Teenage Warhead digital first Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic, and is now seeing its first time in print, along with a second brand new story just for the one-shot. We've got an early look at interior pages from Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 by writer Andrew Wheeler, artists Eleonora Carlini and Carola Borelli, color artists Britany Peer and Ruth Redmond, along with the cover by Paco Medina, in which NTW teams up with Deadpool to… chase down a runaway pig. Yeah, you read that right. Kinda typical Deadpool stuff.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"SPOTLIGHTING THE LOVEABLE PUNK! Ellie Phimister is under arrest! When the Time Variance Authority accuses Negasonic Teenage Warhead of a crime she has yet to commit, she'll have to go on the run to stop herself before the TVA does," reads Marvel's official description of Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1.

"It all comes down to a single moment in time, a choice Future-Ellie must face… Which means Now-Ellie has one hour to find Yuki Ohara, her girlfriend from the future who she's never met, kiss her and save the Multiverse," it continues. "Good thing she has allies like - wait, no. Deadpool is NOT going to be helpful. Is anyone else available?!"

Negasonic Teenage Warhead #1 goes on sale November 6.

