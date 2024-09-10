Cable and Bishop team-up for a mission to save all mutantkind in a one-shot which will also foretell the future of Marvel Comics
Timeslide #1 will continue Marvel's recent tradition of previewing its next year of stories with a new mutant twist
Marvel Comics is carrying on its recent tradition of ending each year with a special one-shot that shows off some of the possible stories that will follow in the new year with Timeslide #1, a new take on the idea which features time-traveling mutants Bishop and Cable.
Written by Steve Foxe with art by Ivan Fiorelli, Timeslide will take Bishop and Cable on a ride through multiple eras of the Marvel Universe on a "high stakes mission" to offer up glimpses of some of the things that are to come in 2025 - all with the intent of stopping the scheme of a villain who wishes to erase mutants from history entirely.
"What is the fate of the marvel universe? An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind’s most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place," reads Marvel's official description of Timeslide #1. "Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal – if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join Bishop and Cable on a trip through futures past, present and beyond."
Marvel promises that alongside new stories for 2025, the one-shot will also give readers a look at some new characters who will make their debut in the coming year.
"I was thrilled when Tom Brevoort reached out about Timeslide. These annual mega-issues have become a perennial favorite of mine, both as a standalone story of their own and as a sneak peak of what’s to come for the year ahead," states writer Steve Foxe. "Getting to structure this one around Cable and Bishop—two of my favorite mutants, and two I didn’t write much during my prior X-tenure—was icing on the chrono-cake."
"Ivan Fiorelli can truly draw anything, and this story proves that era by era on a tour of some of the X-Men’s most notable moments as a new threat opens his maw and threatens all of mutant history," Foxe continues. "We build on Cable and Bishop’s tumultuous relationship from Children of the Vault for a pulse-pounding ride that touches on some of my favorite parts of X-stories past—and teases some exciting upcoming mutant tales. And while the flash-forwards in this issue aren’t only X-related, it was exciting, as a diehard X-fan, to write the first Timeless that became TIMESLIDE!"
Timeslide #1 goes on sale December 25 with a cover from Kael Ngu, seen above.
