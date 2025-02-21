Marvel reveals its full slate of May 2025 comics and covers featuring the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and more

Marvel Comics has just released its full May 2025 solicitations, and the publisher is planning some big releases as the summer heats up.

First up, and perhaps most controversially, Marvel is bringing back the original Gwen Stacy, who has been dead since 1973, in a new Gwenpool series that turns her into a new incarnation of the fourth wall breaking character.

Then there's The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #1 , which brings the star-crossed lovers back together just in time for the 50th anniversary of their wedding all the way back in 1975's Giant-Size Avengers #3.

And speaking of anniversaries, Marvel is celebrating 50 years since 1975's Giant-Size X-Men #1 with an all new Giant-Size X-Men #1 that sends Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan on a mission through time that takes her to many of the most important moments in Marvel mutant history.

But that's just scratching the surface of another packed month of releases. Read on for a closer look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's March 2025 solicitations followed by all the comics and trades.

Upcoming Marvel May 2025 Comics: Spotlight

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Collin Kelly & JACKSON LANZING (W) • Adam Kubert (A/C)

REVELATIONS STORY: AL EWING (W) • SARA PICELLI (A)

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The past isn’t set in stone. The future is up for grabs.

History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE!

FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY!

PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI!

Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change...can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience?

THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

FOIL HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY SANDY PLUNKETT

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

REUNITED...UNDER FATAL CIRCUMSTANCES!

Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing people in with promises of miracles and reunions with lost loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life – and the results are unlike anything either of them expected! Marvel’s original star-crossed lovers reunite for the 50th Anniversary of their wedding!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kyle Higgins & MATTHEW GROOM (W) • Luciano Vecchio (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDERS VERSUS SYMBIOTES!

The arachnid war is here! With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will SPIDER-MAN and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will VENOM and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet the newest Web-Head SPIDER-PROWLER as well as the mysterious symbiote YALEO as this savage battle risks their extinction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Cavan Scott (W) • STEFANO NESI (A) • Cover by CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY GODTAIL • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

PROMO ART VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER!

Everyone’s favorite reality-twister’s life is changing, becoming darker...grittier...and bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what has she got to do with the Spectacular Spider-Man? Guest-starring: Fin Fang Foom AND Jeff the Land Shark – this one will shock you to your core!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VERSUS VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

MONSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

KING OF THE MONSTERS HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO RIVERA

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

When a robotics firm draws a kaiju’s anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of…GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla’s attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF THE MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job!

ROUND FOUR IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel May 2025 Comic Books

DOOM ACADEMY #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MacKENZIE CADENHEAD (W)

PASQUAL FERRY & João Lemos (A)

COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

TOTH VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

TOTH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY WOO-CHUL LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY YANICK PAQUETTE

• Zoe’s friends have successfully rescued her from the scary fairy tale book but – wait, what do you MEAN she needs to go back?!

• What new horror did she discover in the Latverian fairy tale land, and what does it have to do with DOCTOR DOOM?!

• And what makes this Greta girl so important?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOOM'S DIVISION #3 (of 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

YOON HA LEE (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A) Cover by CREEES LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

TEAM-UP VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

DOOM’S DIVISION – DIVIDED!

• Doom’s new world order is tearing Asia’s mightiest heroes apart!

• The newly formed Doom’s Division faces destruction from within as the members turn on each other.

• As an all-out super-brawl ensues, will the team come to their senses, or is this the end of Tiger Division?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos.

• But on the other hand...Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done.

• It’s the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won’t see coming.

• As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #4 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER

BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT

COVER BY ALEX ROSS

A DINNER WITH DOOM!

• After DOCTOR DOOM’s team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky’s team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured!

• How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY IVÁN TALAVERA

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!

Bucky’s Thunderbolts face off against Doom’s to determine the fate of the revolution!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #32

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN “CHEEKS” GALLOWAY

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO URBANO

BLACK & WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO URBANO

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LAST ONE STANDING!

• “If you found yourself stranded somewhere in the universe with no knowledge of where you were, how quickly could you determine an answer to that question?” It’s a thought experiment Mr. Fantastic had often challenged his children with – but now it’s happening for real – to Valeria Richards!

• Valeria finds herself lost in a world she was never made – where even the Fantastic Four have been taken from history!

• But how could a world without the FF have survived the myriad threats it must have faced? What does it mean that the only heroes left are Jean Grey and Namor, the Sub-Mariner? And what does her brother, Franklin, have to do with all of this?

• See Val make a shocking choice you won’t want to miss...with consequences that will last for the rest of this run!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #26

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

CAPTAIN AMERICA VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

CAPTAIN AMERICA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO SCHITI

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE!

• The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL!

• Who is left to defend the world while DOOM is in power?

• And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Steve Foxe (W) • Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz (A) • Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DOOM’S MIGHTEST HEROES!

• The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four’s most sinister foes: DIABLO?!

• What plans does DOOM have for this team?

• And where exactly did these heroes come from?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RED HULK #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

ENEMIES OF THE STATE!

• THUNDERBOLT ROSS, MACHINE MAN and DEATHLOK have escaped DOCTOR DOOM’S THINK TANK!

• With DOOMBOTS hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world!

• They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Joe Kelly (W) • Pepe Larraz (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • ITSY-BITSY VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

• Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken!

• Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey’s corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Joe Kelly (W) • Pepe Larraz (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The cause of Spider-Man’s and Rhino’s rampages – and the mastermind behind it – is revealed!

• Norman Osborn ain’t the only GOBLIN back in Peter’s so-called life!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THWIKT!

Did you hear that? That sound can only mean one thing: two of your favorite Marvel heroes doing what they do best! With great power, there must also come…the best there is! SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE team up for the biggest adventure in Marvel comics! Who or what is targeting this unlikely duo, and what can they do to stop it? Get ready for a nonstop thrill ride of big villains, bigger threats and even bigger surprises as LOGAN and PETER PARKER team up against the machinations of a plot too big for just one hero…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR FANFARE #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARK WAID, ALAN DAVIS & ANDREW WHEELER (W)

RAMON ROSANAS, ALAN DAVIS & SARA PICHELLI (A)

COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

LINKING VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

LEGENDARY COMIC CREATORS GIVE THE FF THEIR BEST!

In this special, full-color anthology series, each issue focuses on a particular member of the team! For this inaugural outing, Mark Waid and Ramon Rosanas depict an escalating prank war between the Human Torch and the Thing; Alan Davis sends the team into hazards deep underground; and Andrew Wheeler and Sara Pichelli reveal what happens when the Mole Man interrupts Johnny Storm’s star-making turn on reality television!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

PREDATOR: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JOE KELLY, ELIOT RAHAL & SARAH GAILEY (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ & MORE! (A) • Cover by SIMONE DI MEO Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR • Variant Cover by PAOLO VILLANELLI

ALL-NEW ANTHOLOGY SERIES FROM SOME OF THE MOST EXCITING NAMES IN COMICS!

From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, DEADPOOL) and rising artist Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES) comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Predator trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south. A run-in with some humans from a convict colony will change the trajectory of everyone’s lives and take readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe! Together with stories from superstar creators Eliot Rahal and Sarah Gailey, this anthology is a must-read for all Predator and comics fans!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory…$5.99

PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Marcelo Ferreira (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SKINNER’S SLAUGHTER CONTINUES!

The hottest day of the year has brought a blackout to New York, and a Predator stalks the dark streets. A Predator unlike any other, “Skinner" has no clan or code, so no one is safe – including MJ, who finds herself trapped on a stalled subway train deep beneath the city. Peter researches the bloody history of this new enemy while evading Detective LaPearl, and Kraven begins his hunt for the ultimate hunter!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE ONE LAST TIME #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • DALIBOR Talajić (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro Cappuccio

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

• Wade Wilson has a lot weighing on his conscience, like a universe’s worth. In fact, like a specific universe’s worth…

• What kind of evil could Deadpool destroy to even that out?

• And why is this universe’s S.H.I.E.L.D. dressed in HYDRA unifo–? Oh…

• That’ll work.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL: COLD DAY IN HELL #2 (OF 3)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE & STEVE McNIVEN (W) • STEVE McNIVEN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE DAREDEVIL HAS RETURNED!

• The city is in danger, and a Man Without Fear is once again swinging through the air.

• He will soon discover that he should have been afraid.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

AMADEUS CHO 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Greg Pak (W) • Takeshi Miyazawa, Creees Lee & Jethro Morales (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMADEUS CHO’S FIRST APPEARANCE!

A TRIO OF STORIES WRITTEN BY GREG PAK EXPLORING THRILLING, MOVING AND NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN MOMENTS

FROM DIFFERENT STAGES IN AMADEUS’ WILD CAREER!

• First, join AMADEUS, HERCULES and THE RENEGADES on the eve of WORLD WAR HULK in a story drawn by Amadeus Cho co-creator Takeshi Miyazawa!

• Then return to the era of the TOTALLY AWESOME HULK as Amadeus and his sister MADDY CHO discover a long-hidden secret that might just break your heart.

• And finally, Amadeus in his BRAWN era tackles a shocking new threat – and emerges in a whole new form?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Variant Cover by Nicoletta Baldari • Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

TOKYO FREEZE-OUT!

A seemingly supernatural threat crashes MARIKO YASHIDA’s home, but WOLVERINE and SHADOWCAT are ready to defend! However, they cannot be prepared for the ghostly SNOW SAMURAI and the startling changes it presages! But as a mysterious artifact turns up, what deeper connection between WOLVERINE, MARIKO and KITTY will shape their shared destiny? Chris Claremont’s previously untold tale continues, as we learn more about this period of their history, which defined these fan-favorite characters as we know them today.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TIM SEELEY (W)

ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• A powerless Rogue and Magneto race to stop Zaladane’s plot before it plunges the Savage Land into a second Ice Age!

• But what can a girl from Mississippi do against a god?

• And, even if she can stop the ascension, is Rogue saving the Savage Land just to hand it over to Zaladane?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE: LOVE AND CHROME #5 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

COVER BY IAN CHURCHILL

THE FINAL SHOWDOWN – ACROSS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE!

Across countless eras, the time-traveling mutant known as Cable has been charged with protecting the timestream…but now he might be responsible for its destruction! Having gone back in time to rescue Resistance leader Avery Ryder from the deadly Techno-Organic virus, Cable has unwittingly unleashed the threat of Cicada across the timestream – with the fate of the universe at stake, can Cable still find a way to save the woman he loves? Or will he be forced to pay a heart-wrenching cost in order to stop Cicada’s revenge? Don’t miss out on this pulse-pounding battle across past, present and future that will leave Cable changed forever!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

YOU CAN’T GO HOME AGAIN…

LOGAN begins his new quest after the shocking events of last month’s anniversary issue. First stop brings him back to the HOWLETT ESTATE…but he ain’t alone! HARPOON and VERTIGO have designs on WOLVERINE…and they’re not the only ones!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY....$4.99

PSYLOCKE #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W)

Vincenzo Carratu & Moises Hidalgo (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

IMPOSSIBLE! VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PSYLOCKE VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT FORBES

PSYLOCKE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT FORBES

• Something is haunting Psylocke! A ghost? A demon? A memory?

• Can Psylocke and Magik get to the bottom of this metaphysical mutant mystery?

• And how will Rogue take it when a contingent from the rival X-Men team arrives in Louisiana to speak with DEATHDREAM?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MAGIK #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY WOOH NAYOUNG

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

MAGIK VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

THE FIFTH SEAL IS OPENED!

• With Liminal’s release on the horizon and Darkchild’s power growing, Magik is out of time to save the world.

• Can Cal and Dani Moonstar turn the tide?

• Or did Magik know exactly how things would end when she surrounded herself with Demon Slayers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PHOENIX #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ROI MERCADO (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

LIFE AND DEATH AMONG THE STARS!

• The universe faces a great imbalance! A fracturing! A coming death… and the only one who can stand in its way is the PHOENIX! But that’s not all…

• In this brand-new arc, JEAN GREY’s calling to space and responsibility to the galaxy becomes suddenly, critically personal with the return of a long-lost loved one—whose presence will throw everything Jean knows into total chaos!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A)

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

X-23 Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

X-23 Virgin Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

FAMILY MATTERS!

LAURA faces a shocking decision! The WOLVERINE family tree can get pretty complex, but what could be more perfect than Laura living happily with her DOTING FATHER by the name of LOGAN and her beloved SISTER, the incomparable GABBY? In fact, wouldn’t leaving behind her life of DEATH and ASSASSINATION the dream? Or is it the perfect trap?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Murewa Ayodele (W)

LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

STORM VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

STORM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

• STORM does not lie. We all know that. But in the aftermath of the X-MANHUNT, STORM has been put under investigation by the F.B.I.!

• Will STORM have to perjure herself or face jail time for assisting fugitive CHARLES XAVIER?

• Meanwhile, MAGGOTT enjoys having to run the STORM SANCTUARY solo – using the opportunity to organize an MMA-style battle of the POWER-SHIFTERS (SHE-HULK, JUGGERNAUT, GENTLE, BIG BERTHA, etc.). Who will come out on top?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The team figures out the truth about Sheldon Xenos’ true identity, and EMMA FROST has to go somewhere she really, really doesn’t want to go – deep inside the mind of one of her worst enemies, SINISTER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #14