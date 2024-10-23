Marvel celebrates 50 years of Storm in 2025 with Black History Month one-shot

2025 will mark 50 years since Storm of the X-Men (and more recently of the Avengers) debuted in Giant-Size X-Men #1, and to mark the occasion, Marvel is announcing Storm: LifeDream #1, an anthology one-shot featuring stories from throughout Storm's history. Storm: LifeDream arrives in right at the end of January, tying into Marvel's observance of February's Black History Month, as Storm is Marvel's first Black female superhero.

The title, LifeDream, calls back to LifeDeath, the classic Storm story which was recently referenced in X-Men '97. The one-shot is led by writer Angélique Roché, who is joined by creators including writers Curtis Baxter, Brittney Morris, and writer-artist John Jennings, as well as artists Karen S. Darboe and Edwin Gaimon. It features a cover by Taurin Clarke, seen here, along with a variant cover by Storm ongoing series artist Lucas Werneck:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"When intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on one of the most famous X-Men in multiversal history, they’ll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one’s seen before!" reads Marvel's official description of Storm: LifeDream #1. "Experience a whirlwind journey across Storm’s most iconic eras as a malevolent entity threatens to corrupt her legacy!"

Storm has recently struck out on her own as a solo hero with a new headquarters in Atlanta in her own title by writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck, while also leaving the X-Men behind to join the Avengers in their main title by writer Jed MacKay and artist Valerio Schiti.

Storm: LifeDream #1 goes on sale January 29.

