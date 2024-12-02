You can read all the Marvel Comics you want for an Amazing, Uncanny, Fantastic price with this Marvel Unlimited Cyber Monday deal

Whether you're a longtime Marvel Comics reader looking to massively expand your library, or a Marvel fan looking to take your first forays into reading some actual comic books, the Marvel Unlimited app has a Cyber Monday deal for you, with a yearly subscription whacked down to just $45, from its usual price of $69.

That's a saving of $24, and a pretty darn good deal for a whole year of access to Marvel Unlimited's always growing catalogue of comics that dates from the '30s all the way to modern day comics, which hit the app about three months after their initial physical release.

But what's really special about the Marvel Unlimited app is that classic back catalogue. If there's a character you love who you want to learn more about, a story you've always wanted to read, or even a creator whose work you want to dig into, the app likely has a curated list of comics designed to give you a perfect window into Marvel history.

And of course, that's saying nothing of the app's proprietary Marvel Infinite digital first comics, which feature stories that hit the app first, months before they go to print, in a kind of a reverse of how the app gets physical releases.

At just $45 for all the Marvel Comics stories you can read in a year, there are few better comic book deals available this Cyber Monday, so don't hesitate to dig in now while this temporary deal is still available.

Marvel Unlimited app subscription | $69 $45 at Marvel

Save $24 - There are few better comics deals this Cyber Monday, with the app offering up all the Marvel Comics you can read from throughout the publisher's history, up to the present day. And at $24 off, the price is as good as it gets. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Marvel Comics fan

✅ You want access to thousands of comic books

✅ You enjoy reading comics digitally Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like reading digital comics

If you're a Marvel fan, or you know someone who is, there's really no better way to access as many Marvel Comics stories as possible than Marvel Unlimited. And with a variety of ways to read the app's digital comics, it's sure to work on just about any device you want to read on, even a phone (though I recommend a tablet for the best possible experience).

The bottom line is, for $45, it's hard not to take a chance and read a whole mess of comics featuring some of the most popular heroes in pop culture.

For more Cyber Monday savings, check out our guide to Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.