Absolute Green Lantern puts Far Sector's Jo Mullein front and center as a cosmic mystery comes to Earth

News
By
published

Check out an unlettered preview of the new Absolute series

Jo Mullein on the cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
(Image credit: DC)

We're just weeks out from the next batch of DC Absolute Universe comics landing in stores. Joining the best-selling likes of Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman will be three new titles: Absolute Flash and Absolute Martian Manhunter, which both arrive later this month, and Absolute Green Lantern, which follows at the start of April.

The latter is coming from the impressive creative team of writer Al Ewing and artist Jahnoy Lindsay. Now DC has released some early art and covers from the first issue, giving us a stronger hint at the tone of the new series, which is putting the relatively new character of Sojourner "Jo" Mullein front and center, alongside Hal Jordan.

Here's a gallery of covers from the first issue, including Lindsay's main cover and a black and white variant, plus variants from Juliet Nneka, Martin Simmonds, Ryan Benjamin, Rafael Albuquerque, and a foil Green Lantern logo variant.

Image 1 of 7
Jahnoy Lindsay's main cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
Jahnoy Lindsay's main cover for Absolute Green Lantern #1.(Image credit: DC)

Jo Mullein made her debut in the 2020 limited series Far Sector, by writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell. The book was published by DC's now defunct Young Animal imprint, and proved to be a huge success with fans and critics, winning 2022's prestigious Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story or Comic. Since then Jo has become a regular part of the more mainstream Green Lantern titles in what is now known as the DC All In universe.

The unlettered preview pages below don't give a lot away about the new Absolute comic's story, but they do indicate that while still being cosmic in scope, the new book will take place, in part, on Earth.

Image 1 of 4
Jahnoy Lindsay's unlettered interior pages for Absolute Green Lantern #1.
Jahnoy Lindsay's unlettered interior pages for Absolute Green Lantern #1.(Image credit: DC)

So what is the first arc – titled 'The Black Hand' – about? We have solicitations blurbs for the first two issues, but they don't give much away. This is intentional, with Al Ewing having previously indicated that the series is best approached without knowing too much in advance.

"Without the Corps... without the ring... without the willpower, what's left is the Absolute Green Lantern!" reads the synopsis for #1, which suggests a more stripped back approach for the series.

The blurb for #2, however, indicates the fateful arrival of a familiar Green Lantern character: "Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all of the people of Evergreen, including Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan. But is this alien being friend or foe, and just what will his judgement bring?"

We'll find out how it all fits together when Absolute Green Lantern #1 is published by DC on April 2.

These are the best Green Lantern stories of all time.

Will Salmon
Will Salmon
Comics Editor

Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.

