Absolute Green Lantern is writer Al Ewing's first series for DC and will be a "complete reimagining" of the concept, starring multiple Lanterns

DC held its regular Jim Lee & Friends panel at San Diego Comic Con yesterday, with the company's president and chief creative officer bringing out several of his colleagues to tease what's to come from the new DC All In initiative. The biggest headline from the panel was the announcement of a fifth book in the new Absolute Universe line, focused on Green Lantern, from the team of writer Al Ewing and artist Jahnoy Lindsay. This follows the previously announced Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman, and the reveal yesterday of Absolute Flash.

While concrete details of Absolute Green Lantern were scarce and DC has not yet provided us with any imagery (though you can see some photos from the panel by @dcuworld on Twitter here, which give a hint at Lindsay's art), the series was described by Scott Snyder as a "first contact story" that will incorporate multiple Lanterns, including Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Jo Mullein from the highly acclaimed Far Sector. Snyder went on to describe the new book as a "complete reimagining" of Green Lantern, and hailed it as some of Ewing's best ever work.

(Image credit: DC)

Ewing's move to DC for an ongoing series feels notable, and comes hot on the heels of penning a Starman story for this year's DC Pride. Previously the vast majority of his work has been for Marvel, where he has written many titles, including Guardians of the Galaxy, New Avengers, The Immortal Hulk, and the short-lived but beloved (by us at least) Avengers Inc. He's currently writing The Immortal Thor and the Venom War event.

Jahnoy Lindsay, meanwhile, has drawn many comics for Marvel, including stints on She-Hulk, Luke Cage, and Hawkeye: Kate Bishop. Last year Lindsay drew the Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow limited series for DC.

In other news from the panel, it was revealed that Rob Levin, who has had a long association with DC as well as AWA, Valiant, and Humanoids, has been appointed as the new group editor for the Batman comic line.

