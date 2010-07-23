Comic-Con 2010: Johnny Depp introduces Pirates 4

Share

Comic-Con 2010: Johnny Depp headed up a rum-sozzled first look at the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie today at Comic-Con.



In full Jack Sparrow regalia, the cosmic chameleon fronted a hilarious Pirates 4 tease unveiled after the Tron: Legacy panel at Comic-Con 2010.



“My name is Captain Jack Sparrow,” he slurs, perched amid luscious foliage in an exotic locale. (Like we needed reminding.) “I take it some of you have heard of me.”



As the familiar string-y Pirates music provides a backing soundtrack, Sparrow continues: “You may have also heard whisperings and rumours that Jack Sparrow will be recruiting a crew to undertake a voyage to the Fountain of Youth. Not true, course not. But you wouldn’t be interested in joining me, would you?”



Confident double bluff there, considering the past two Pirates movies amounted to flotsam and jetsam critically – even if audiences did turn out in their droves.



“I do admit that there will be variable and substantial dangers on the way,” Sparrow confides of his non-adventure. “Including but not limited to zombies, cutthroats, mermaids and the vicious and vivacious Penelope Cruz… Which is why I’m not going, no sir.”



The tease closes with Sparrow ordering “Bloody Marys all round!”, and the film’s official logo (with subtitle On Stranger Tides ) set against a calmly, ominously rippling seabed.



Jack’s back! And he’s as kooky as ever…

Still feeling a bit rum about this sequel?