Cobra Kai will be "even bigger" and keep the feelgood moments coming in season 4

Now it’s on Netflix, Cobra Kai is more popular than ever. It stands to reason, then, that Cobra Kai season 4 will mirror that swell in viewers by upping the ante even further. Thankfully, that’s exactly what’s happening according to co-creator (and director) Josh Heald.

Speaking during a Yahoo Paley Front Row panel (H/T Screen Rant), Heald affirmed that Cobra Kai will continue to bring smiles, first and foremost, to the faces of its audience.

"We want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling," Heald said. "We want to make sure we’re delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs, and fist bumps."

"It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger so we’re really, really proud of what we’re making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everybody’s doing."

Knowing we’re on the verge of an all-out war (and a tournament) between warring dojos Cobra Kai and Eagle Fang, it’s heartening to hear that we’re getting good vibes on an even larger scale next time round. That even includes the cast, with Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory) promoted to series regulars.

Not long to wait now until round four. Cobra Kai season 4 has finished filming and Netflix has even revealed that the series is set to start streaming from Q4 2021 – October 2021 to December 2021 – alongside another smash hit in The Witcher season 2.

In the meantime, check out some of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies currently available to watch.