Cobra Kai star teases final season filming date: "It's right around the corner"

Cobra Kai's sixth and final season is set to resume filming, says star Xolo Maridueña.

"I do have a date, and it's right around the corner, so I'm excited to get back in the ‘gi," Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, told Collider. "We already did the first episode right before the writers' strike, so we're gonna hit the ground running, I know it."

It was announced earlier this year that Cobra Kai's sixth season would be its last, which showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg teased as the "biggest season of Cobra Kai yet." We better get that Hilary Swank cameo.

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in a reprisal of their original roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid, and sees the two as rivals yet again, as Johnny Lawrence opens his own Cobra Kai dojo – while Daniel opens the Miyagi dojo in honor of his late mentor. The show is among Netflix's most popular – with season 5 immediately shooting to number one on the streamer's Global Top 10 – and received a Golden Globe nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021.

A new Karate Kid film has been announced, though the creators of Cobra Kai have stated that they aren't affiliated with the new sequel. Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are set to reprise their roles, and have opened a casting call for the next Karate Kid.

Cobra Kai season 6 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.