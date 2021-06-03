Cobra Kai actor William Zabka teases that season 4 is "shooting big" with its stories

Cobra Kai may have finished filming its fourth season, but the next chapter of the hit Netflix series has mostly been kept under wraps.

Thankfully, William Zabka – who plays Johnny Lawrence in the Karate Kid sequel series – has oh-so-slightly teased the upcoming scope of Cobra Kai season 4.

When asked by Collider whether the sudden surge in fan popularity has affected the fourth season, Zabka replied that’s is pretty much business as usual – with a few caveats: "The writers are doing their thing, we’re putting our heart on our sleeves… I’m shooting big and wide and the stories are deep and wide. I think we’re going to deliver a great season 4."

Cobra Kai may have started as a nostalgia-tinged look back at the ‘80s, but it’s rapidly developed into a series filled with love triangles, reflections on the past and, yes, epic fights. Zabka’s words seem to indicate that we’re getting more of that, more often, in the new season. That can only be a good thing.

In perhaps another brief glimpse at what’s to come, Zabka also outlined Johnny’s frame of mind come the Cobra Kai season 3 ending. There, he was saved from a severe beatdown (or worse) from former mentor Kreese thanks to an 11th-hour intervention from his one-time rival, Daniel.

While the show didn’t make it explicitly clear, it appears that Johnny is a changed man ahead of the fourth season.

"It’s a complicated feeling. For one, Daniel pretty much saved him… I think he’s purged at that moment. There’s an emptiness of it, but he’s empowered with Daniel and it’s a good feeling of burying the hatchet. There’s an intensity – they have a common foe in Kreese now. The feeling of that was relief in the sense of ‘I have a partner’ and we have the same goal here… We want this to work, and here we go."

Here we go indeed. Cobra Kai season 4 is set to arrive within the next six months. Netflix has confirmed that the show is landing in the Q4 2021 (October-December) slot alongside another major name in The Witcher season 2.

While we wait, fill out your watchlist with some more of the best Netflix shows.