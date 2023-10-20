Classic JRPG Suikoden 3 is getting a beautiful HD fan-made remaster

Suikoden 3 is receiving some love with a fan-made HD remaster.

The HD revamp comes courtesy of modder 1vierock, who also worked on similar remasters for countless classic JRPGs - including Xenogears, Breath of Fire, and so much more - so their track record holds up pretty well. This newest project was announced with two YouTube videos - embedded below - showing off before and after clips from the HD overhaul. While the changes in Suikoden 3 HD aren’t severely dramatic, the game now looks closer to how it did in my hazy memories without changing the overall aesthetics, which is generally a good sign when preserving classic games.

Suikoden 3 was originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002 and was the third installment in Konami’s now-cult-classic series (which you could probably guess by the name.) Like other games in the series, Suikoden 3 lets you recruit over 100 party members that you could then deploy in wide-scale battles - a feature that sets the series apart from its JRPG contemporaries. Suikoden 3 was also unique for its “Trinity Sight System,” which let you see the same wide-ranging political story from different perspectives.

There’s currently no release date for Suikoden 3’s fancy facelift, but Suikoden fans won’t need to wait long before their next series fix. Konami is officially remastering Suikoden 1 and 2, although both were delayed into 2024. The series’ original creators are also returning to the formula with a spiritual successor called Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, slated to launch next April. Lots of Suikodens and almost-Suikodens to look forward to, then.

