The spiritual successor to the beloved Suikoden JRPG series is out in April 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is finally releasing next year on April 23, 2024.

Earlier today on September 14 saw a brand new Nintendo Direct, in which a new trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was shown off. Chiefly, we now have a release date for the highly anticipated Suikoden successor launching, as it'll be out in just over half a year from now on April 23.

The core Suikoden audience have been waiting for a hell of a long time for a new game in the classic JRPG series. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes obviously isn't quite that, but it's as close to the original series as we're getting at this point, considering it's literally being made by the creators of Suikoden.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was announced back in 2020 via a Kickstarter campaign. The campaign quickly blew past its original goal to reach $4.5 million in funding in just a few months, securing a prequel in the process. That prequel, Eiyuden Chroncile Rising, is out right now, so you can go ahead and get a little taster of what's in store with the main game.

The original Suikoden featured a grand total of 108 playable characters, if you're sat there wondering why the new game has such an emphasis on the number of playable characters. That was all the way back in 1996 as well, and its sequel, Suikoden 2, is widely considered one of the best best JRPGs of all time.

Check out our guide to the best JRPGs to play while you wait for April 2024 to roll around.