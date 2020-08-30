Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes secures $4.5 million on Kickstarter

The crowdfunding efforts to launch Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to Suikoden, has raised over $4.5 million / £3.3 million on Kickstarter.
The creators behind the Suikoden series revealed Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a new crowdfunded RPG back in July. As Jordan explained at the time, Suikoden I and II scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama has teamed up with Suikoden designer Junko Kawano to form Rabbit & Bear.
The crowdfunding campaign not only exceeded its original $500,000 / £375,000 goal but also smashed every one of its stretch goals, too, which include a host of DLC, additional minigames, and new characters thanks to the combined efforts of over 45,000 backers. The very final stretch goal, as noted by our friends at PC Gamer, includes a separate companion game called "A Quiet Place" that shares assets and characters but will be developed by a different team.
In homage to classic JRPGs from the original PlayStation era, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes plans to feature a guild system, fortress-building, gorgeous 2.5D graphics, a massive cast of over 100 unique, pixel-based characters, and a "story of war and friendship" at its centre.
"Eiyuden Chronicle is about war, or more importantly, the intention and feelings of the 100 heroes who fight that war from a variety of perspectives and for a variety of different reasons," Murayama said when the campaign was launched. "And of course the drama that can only occur when a group of different people from different walks of life come together and must wage a war of life and death."
Eiyuden Chronicle hopes to release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X in 2022.
For what to play right here and now, here are the best games of 2020 so far.