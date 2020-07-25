Suikoden creators announce crowdfunded spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The creators behind the Suikoden series have revealed Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a new crowdfunded RPG that's getting a Kickstarter campaign Monday, July 27.

As detailed on the game's official website, Suikoden I and II scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama has teamed up with Suikoden designer Junko Kawano to form Rabbit & Bear, the studio behind what's being billed as a spiritual successor to Suikoden.

Paying homage to classic JRPGs from the original PlayStation, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes features a guild system, fortress-building, gorgeous 2.5D graphics, a massive cast of over 100 unique, pixel-based characters, and a "story of war and friendship" at its center.

Speaking to Gematsu, Murayama broke down what players can expect thematically from Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which indeed sounds a lot like Suikoden.

"Eiyuden Chronicle is about war, or more importantly, the intention and feelings of the 100 heroes who fight that war from a variety of perspectives and for a variety of different reasons," Murayama said. "And of course the drama that can only occur when a group of different people from different walks of life come together and must wage a war of life and death.

You can check out the first teaser trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle via IGN Japan. As always, we'll keep you in the know as we learn more about release timing, crowdfunding success, and platforms.

