Russo brothers' new all-star Amazon spy series gets first look and release date

Citadel, a new spy thriller series from the Russo brothers, has been given a first look and proper release date.

After the fall of Citadel, an independent global spy agency, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) have their memories wiped and go into hiding under new identities – completely unaware of their pasts. One night, Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore – the syndicate that destroyed Citadel – from establishing a new world order.

Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, and Caoilinn Springall also star.

The show is designed to spawn spin-offs in various locations, with Amazon explaining: "All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world."

Last year it was reported that the series had become the second most-expensive TV show ever, costing around $200 million. Cast members Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci filmed a version of Citadel throughout most of 2021, but a new version was re-shot in 2022. David Weil, who now serves as showrunner, was brought in to rewrite the scripts, taking over from André Nemec and Josh Appelbaum.

Citadel premieres April 28, exclusively on Prime Video, with its first two episodes immediately available to stream. The remaining four will air once a week.