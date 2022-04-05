Cinematic samurai slasher Trek to Yomi gets 30-minute gameplay trailer and May release date

Trek to Yomi, a stylish cinematic action adventure from publisher Devolver Digital, has debuted a 30-minute gameplay trailer and May 5 release date.

You can check out the lengthy new trailer just above and watch protagonist Hiroki make his way through an Edo-era Japanese countryside to enact revenge on the people threatening his town and loved ones. Trek to Yomi's cinematics and gameplay are seen through a grainy black and white filter that evokes classic Asian cinema, with dramatic camera angles often pulling back from the action a fair bit.

The game is in development at Flying Wild Hog, the studio best known for the 2013 Shadow Warrior reboot and its 2016 sequel, Shadow Warrior 2. For our Trek to Yomi hands-on preview, Joe Donnelly explains how the game strikes a more somber, contemplative tone compared to the Shadow Warrior series. "Trek to Yomi is one of the most thoughtful and patient martial arts-inspired ventures that have graced video games of late, while also being one of the most beautiful," reads a bit from our preview.

"That's not to say it can't be frantic, or that you can't carve up your foes with the same twisted vigour as Francis Begbie; enemies have a tendency to swarm in packs in Trek to Yomi from side-to-side," Joe later adds.

If this all sounds like your jam, you can pre-order Trek to Yomi now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Or, if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you'll find it there day one.

