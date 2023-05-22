More of your beloved childhood favorites are becoming low-budget, campy horror-slasher films... because why not, I guess?

Cinderella, Peter Pan, and Winnie the Pooh (again) are all getting adapted for the big screen – with a horribly gory twist.

Winnie the Pooh: Death House has been described by the production house Red Shadow Studios as “The Strangers meets The Purge" (H/T Variety). Directed by S.J. Evans and written by Adam Stephen Kelly, the movie centers on "an unexpected school reunion in a remote country mansion – an event orchestrated by members of a cult who were mercilessly tormented by the guests as children. Now, years later, they’re out for gruesome revenge." This is not a sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which was called "the dumbest movie since The Room" among other things.

From the makers of Lesbian Vampire Killers comes Peter Pan Goes to Hell, which sees the boy who refused to grow up take on a Norman Bates/Psycho style of killing. Kelly once again writes while Phil Claydon directs.

But wait, there's more! Cinderella's Curse, directed by Louisa Warren and written by Harry Boxley, is slated to begin filming next month in the UK. The cast includes Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna, and Danielle Scott. "This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling," Warren told Bloody Disgusting.

It's a great time for horror, what with Skinamarink, Evil Dead Rise, Renfield, The Boogeyman, and even Terrifier 2 – but do we need to see – Blood and Honey spoiler alert – Christopher Robin get whipped with Eeyore's tail again? Not sure. Either way, we'll be front and center at the watch party.

