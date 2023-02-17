Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is being called "the dumbest movie since The Room"

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the new movie that takes a childhood classic and turns into a gory slasher, has hit the big screen in the US and viewers' first reactions are here.

The movie went into development after the first Winnie the Pooh book, written by A.A. Milne and published in 1926, entered the public domain in the US in January 2022 and follows a feral and bloodthirsty version of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet who turn against Christopher Robin after he leaves them to go to college. However, audiences aren't being too sweet about the new release.

"Every great horror film needs an element of goof and camp, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey severely lacks that essential element of horror," remarked (opens in new tab) one Twitter user. "Nameless and STUPID characters that are nothing more than meatbags for two comically stupid-looking Winnie and Piglet. Dreadful stuff."

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was pretty terrible. I may have gotten a few chuckles out of it but this movie took itself way too seriously and didn't have enough fun with the concept. What a waste," echoed (opens in new tab) another.

"One of those movies you find in the abyss of the Netflix horror genre section that you do laundry to," was another (opens in new tab) viewer's damning indictment.

"I can confidently say that was the dumbest movie since The Room," reads (opens in new tab) one tweet. "People were laughing 90 seconds in and laughed when the credits rolled. Could be a cult hit with college kids. It was exactly what you'd expect it to be for better or worse. Mainly worse."

"No idea what will be my favorite film of 2023, but I can say Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will almost certainly be the worst film I see in 2023," tweeted (opens in new tab) another viewer.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out now in US theaters and arrives in UK cinemas on March 10.