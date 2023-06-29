Jude Law and Christopher Ford have let some details slip about upcoming Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

"Skeleton Crew's tone is an adventure," Ford, who co-created the series with frequent collaborator Jon Watts, told Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted it to be a lot of fun. But of course, along with adventure comes the downside of it, which is danger. And when the kids are in danger, it's extra fraught. So we played with that, but overall we wanted it to be just a fun adventure."

Set in the New Republic era and described as a coming-of-age story inspired by The Goonies, Skeleton Crew centers on a group of 10-year-olds trying to find their way home, after getting lost in the galaxy.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniels, David Lowery, Jake Schreier, and Lee Isaac Chung will all direct episodes. The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will executive produce.

Continued Ford: "Hopefully it can be for all ages. When we told Kathy Kennedy about that we wanted to go for that Amblin tone, which she perfected over the years, what she would say is that they never thought of those as movies for kids. They just happen to be about kids, a story of a kid going on an adventure. So it could be for anyone."

Law, one of the only confirmed stars in the new series, won't confirm whether or nor not his character is a Jedi – though a first look shown at Star Wars Celebration says otherwise.

"I can't tell you very much about my character," Law said. "He is someone the children meet on their attempt to get home. He is like a lot of the world that they experience: contradictory, and at times a place of nurture and other times a place of threat."

The children are played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

"Because it's through their eyes," Law continued, "at times there's a sort of goofy nature and a goofy relationship between the kids and the adults. And then other times it's really quite dark and quite scary, which I guess is what the world probably looks like to an awful lot of 11-year-olds."

