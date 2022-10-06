Christian Bale recalls "monotony" of working with green screen on Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, has recalled working on green screen for the Marvel movie – and it doesn't sound like he had fun.

"That's the first time I've done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony," the actor told GQ (opens in new tab) of green screen acting. "You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, 'You're on Stage Three.' Well, it's like, 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' They're like, 'Yeah. But you're on Stage Seven.' 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' I was like, 'Uh, where?'"

Bale is no stranger to the superhero genre, having famously played Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. The actor has said he found playing Gorr easier than a hero, though. "The minute the bad guy walks on the screen, no one's looking at the good guy anymore," he commented. "All eyes go to the bad guy, so it's a much easier acting gig."

Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, sees Thor go up against Bale's Gorr, who is intent on slaughtering all of the MCU's gods. Tessa Thompson co-stars as Valkyrie, while Natalie Portman appears as Mighty Thor, AKA Jane Foster. Surprisingly, Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein also made his MCU debut as Hercules in the Love and Thunder post-credits scene.

