Channing Tatum has replaced Chris Evans in Project Artemis

Chris Evans has dropped out of the Apple TV Plus movie Project Artemis due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming films Pain Hustlers and Big Red One – and Channing Tatum is in talks to replace him, per Deadline (opens in new tab). Scarlet Johansson co-stars in the film, which is set to be about the '60s space race.

Jason Bateman was originally set to direct the project before stepping away over creative differences, and Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti has boarded the movie as a replacement. According to the report, the film is "high priority" for Apple, and, once Tatum officially joins the project, the film is probably going to be "fast-tracked" to the production stage.

Project Artemis will be produced by Jonasson, with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn also producing via their production company These Pictures. "We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to Project Artemis," Lia said in a statement. "Greg's passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades long career in film & TV. We couldn't be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing's for a long time and are so honored to finally have the opportunity to work with him." The report adds that Berlanti is enthusiastic about directing, and his vision for the film has also excited Apple executives and producers.

Evans' next film is Netflix action movie The Gray Man, which sees him play a villainous assassin opposite Ryan Gosling. The movie has a limited theatrical release beginning July 15, then hits Netflix on July 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.