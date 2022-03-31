Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reunite for Jason Bateman’s Project Artemis

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are teaming up once again, but this time the actors are trading the superhero costumes for spacesuits.

The pair, who are perhaps best known for their portrayals as Black Widow and Captain America in several films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have signed on to star in a new film directed by Ozark star Jason Bateman.

Titled Project Artemis, the film was acquired by Apple TV for a cool $100M. Plot details have not yet been revealed, but Deadline says that the project will be based on the Space Race, which found Cold War-era Russia and the United States in a mad dash for who could be the first country to successfully launch a human being into space.

Evans and Johansson were supposed to star together in Ghosted, an upcoming romantic action film from Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher. A scheduling conflict forced Johansson to pull out last minute, with Ana De Armas tapped to take over her role.

Johansson is set to produce Project Artemis alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn's These Pictures production company. Lia and Flynn are also producing Bride, an upcoming joint venture between A24 and Apple Tv Plus that also stars Johanssen in the lead role. The duo commissioned and developed the Project Artemis script, with the screenplay penned by actor-turned-writer Rose Gilroy, daughter of Rene Russo.

Details about the new movie are soon to follow.