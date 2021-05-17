Chivalry 2's free open beta starts next week

The free Chivalry 2 crossplay open beta kicks off Thursday, May 27, Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios announced Monday.

You can pre-load the free beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/ starting May 26 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT, and it'll go live the following day. From there you'll have until Tuesday, June 1 at the same time to check out the open beta's new maps, modes, and customization options.

"Featuring a ton of new maps, features, and updates based on player feedback from the Closed Beta, there is a wealth of new content to experience and discover in the upcoming Cross-Play Open Beta program," Tripwire says.

While the open beta is free for everyone to play, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players will need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold to participate. PS4 and PS5 players can join for free with or without a subscription.

In addition to the main 64-player servers, which Tripwire hopes will mimic the scale and intensity of the 'Battle of the Bastards' episode from Game of Thrones, there's also a more strategic 40-player mode.

Also new with the upcoming open beta is the full array of customization options, PC-exclusive 1-on-1 duels, and the extra chaotic free-for-all mode. There will be three team objective maps and team deathmatch maps available in the open beta.

Chivalry 2 launches on the above-listed platforms on Tuesday, June 8.

