Chivalry 2's free open beta starts next week

By

Play Chivalry 2 with friends across platforms, free of charge

The free Chivalry 2 crossplay open beta kicks off Thursday, May 27, Tripwire Interactive and Torn Banner Studios announced Monday.

You can pre-load the free beta on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/ starting May 26 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT, and it'll go live the following day. From there you'll have until Tuesday, June 1 at the same time to check out the open beta's new maps, modes, and customization options.

"Featuring a ton of new maps, features, and updates based on player feedback from the Closed Beta, there is a wealth of new content to experience and discover in the upcoming Cross-Play Open Beta program," Tripwire says.

While the open beta is free for everyone to play, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players will need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold to participate. PS4 and PS5 players can join for free with or without a subscription.

In addition to the main 64-player servers, which Tripwire hopes will mimic the scale and intensity of the 'Battle of the Bastards' episode from Game of Thrones, there's also a more strategic 40-player mode. 

Also new with the upcoming open beta is the full array of customization options, PC-exclusive 1-on-1 duels, and the extra chaotic free-for-all mode. There will be three team objective maps and team deathmatch maps available in the open beta.

Chivalry 2 launches on the above-listed platforms on Tuesday, June 8.

Looking for more to play with friends? These are the best online games available in 2021.

Jordan Gerblick

As GamesRadar's Arizona-based Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish. Probably drinking green tea.