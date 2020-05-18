Save almost 40% with this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal and get Red Dead Redemption 2

For those wanting a bit of good news to kick off their week, this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal might lift your spirits. CDKeys have slashed the price by up to 38%, allowing you to download Red Dead Redemption 2 (which arrived on the service just last week) for a fraction of the usual cost.

As the 'Netflix of gaming', Game Pass offers loads of new and old releases for a flat monthly rate. That includes every Xbox exclusive on the day of release and a ton of other heavy hitters like The Outer Worlds. However, the biggest reason to sign up for this cheap Xbox Game Pass deal would be the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has now arrived. When combined with the 100+ games also available on the service, this sale becomes an absolute bargain.

So, here are the deals: CDKeys is offering a standard three-month membership on Xbox Game Pass for console for a reduced $18.99 / £14.99 in the US and UK. That's a drop of over 35%. Next, a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription has been reduced by 27%; you pay $27.89 / £21.99 for three months instead of $38 / £30. The latter gives you access to the PC library as well, allowing you to try out the brand-new Gears Tactics.

Either way, it's a good plan for keeping yourself busy. The console Game Pass library includes every Xbox One exclusive, not to mention many Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles. What's more, classics of the past two decades like Fable, Halo, and Gears of War can be played at the press of a button. Better still, all Xbox exclusive games will land on Game Pass on day of release. That alone makes an Xbox Game Pass deal worth considering - a membership winds up being far cheaper than paying for each game separately on release day.

Don't hang around too long, though. There's usually a discount to be had on Game Pass via CDKeys, but the price has a tendency to fluctuate. The CDKeys offer has gone up and down in the last few weeks alone, for example. As such, we'd recommend grabbing any bargain you see before it changes.

Again, something worth bearing in mind is that both Xbox Game Pass subs give you hundreds of games on Xbox One to download and play. It's probably one of the best things Xbox has done in the last few years, so I can't recommend picking it up enough. In a time where big-budget releases will set you back a pretty penny, being able to get your hands on this many games for such a low price is cracking value.

