Cheap gaming laptop deal alert! Strike now at Newegg with this great value deal on an ASUS machine - ends today!

Now is prime time to look into tech that can make being at home easier - and a quality, cheap gaming laptop deal is one way to do that. You might as well go gaming if you're looking to invest in a competent machine that can do work as well - they are future proof (to an extent), have great component makeups and represent great value for money, particularly when you get a laptop deal like this one from Newegg.

These laptop deals prove that gaming machines don't have to compromise on performance, quality, or components if you dip below the $1000 mark - given the value that they offer, these cheap laptops give some of the very best gaming laptops a serious run for their money.

The two best options for a gaming laptop deal at Newegg right now are arguably the two below ASUS models. The first in particular is an absolute belter. You'll find the builds on each detailed further down the page, but the top offer looks to be an ASUS 17.3-inch laptop which has $310 dollars off and is down to just $989.99 right now. It has a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, a GTX 1660Ti graphics card, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. We'd say that's probably the best set of specs in a gaming laptop that you can get for under $1000 - particularly on a bigger 17-inch machine too. The extra screen size is a great part of the deal here. However, this deal ends today (midnight PT). So don't wait for it to go; capitalize now and bag yourself a quality machine!

If you want to snag a ray-tracing capable machine and nudge the standard up from a 16-series to a 20-series graphics card, then there's this other ASUS TUF laptop with a 2060 card going for just $1099.99 (a saving of $200). To complete the info, this machine has a Ryzen 7 3750H processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

All of these deals very much prove that, with a bit of luck and through some trawling, you can get a quality cheap gaming laptop deal under $1000.

Cheap gaming laptop deals

ASUS TUF 705DU-KH74 gaming laptop | 17.3" 1080p | AMD R7-3750H | GTX 1660Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | only $989.99 at Newegg

A solid build centered around that 1660Ti graphics card and supported by a great set of other components. It's nice to see no compromise on the RAM or inclusion of a tiny SSD to make up for the GPU and price, for example. This is one of Newegg's 'Shell Shocker' deals so it's a one time offer and is only available today!

ASUS TUF FX505DV gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p | AMD R7-3750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | just $1,099.99 at Newegg

A bit more expensive, but this represents great value for a gaming laptop that can give you all the ray-tracing goodness you need. With $200 off its price, this represents a fair step up from the deal above.

More cheap gaming laptop deals:

These gaming laptops offer we've highlighted genuinely do offer a great way into PC gaming that isn't ridiculously expensive and will still have you comfortably enjoying the latest and greatest games at 1080p on high settings.

If you prefer your machines to be static, then check out the best gaming PCs going. And if you're in need of a bigger screen, one of the best gaming monitors will prove a great companion to your new laptop.