Charlie Cox reviews Ben Affleck's Daredevil movie: "The suit sucks!"

Charlie Cox is not a fan of the Daredevil movie, starring Ben Affleck, which was released back in 2003. And he isn't keen on the suit, either.

"I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing," Cox said at this year's Middle East Film & Comic Con (via People ). "I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role."

Cox said that Affleck does "a really good Matt Murdock" and that "I like his Matt Murdock," but, he added: "I don’t love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused."

He continued: "They had everyone in that movie – they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated, and it was two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!"

Cox played Matt Murdock (AKA Daredevil), the blind lawyer by day and superhero by night in the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2018. He also had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , when Matt Murdock is hired to give Peter Parker (Tom Holland) legal advice after the death of Mysterio. Daredevil, along with Jesica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, are now coming to Disney Plus.