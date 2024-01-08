CES brings us the world's first 4K QD-OLED monitors

QD-OLED gaming monitors have picked up some serious traction over the last few years, with Alienware and Samsung leading the pack. Both brands have stepped up the game at CES, though, unveiling new 4K panels with HP in tow as well. Previous QD-OLED gaming monitors have tapped out at QHD resolutions (or various versions of them), and while it'll take some serious grunt to run each panel at its highest possible refresh rate, those after a high-end setup are well served here.

We've got Alienware, HP, and Samsung bringing 4K resolution to QD-OLED gaming monitors this year, with new announcements springing up all over the showfloor. All of these competing panels feature 32-inch form factors with UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, but there are some more important differences between the three.

(Image credit: HP)

The HP Omen, for example, employs KVM switching technology to allow you to use a single monitor as a hub between two PC devices - dragging and dropping files between them and seamlessly switching between inputs. Samsung's Odyssey G8 has a similar function, but only with Samsung technology (no surprises there), and Alienware is behind in this department with no such feature that we know of baked in. However, if you're after a curved gaming monitor you'll be heading to Dell - unlike Samsung's previous form in the 1000+ R space, the Odyssey G8 is a flat screen, leaving the Alienware AW3225QF the only option for those after a more immersive experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs compared Specs Alienware AW3225QF HP Omen Transcend 32 Samsung Odyssey G8 Size 32-inch 32-inch 32-inch Design Curved (1700R) Flat Flat Resolution UHD 4K UHD 4K UHD 4K Refresh rate 240Hz 240Hz 240Hz HDR Dolby Vision and VESA Display HDR Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Response time 0.03ms 0.3ms Undisclosed Ports 1x DP 1.4 | 2x HDMI 2.1 | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream | 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C downstream | Undisclosed Undisclosed

It's no surprise that these aren't going to be cheap gaming monitors. QD-OLED panels already command a high price tag and these first few steps into a 4K world aren't going to be budget-friendly. Not only that, but with 240Hz refresh rates packed into the UHD resolution and a whole plethora of extra KVM and HDR features baked in, these panels are going to be for the enthusiasts.

We have, however, fallen in love with the super crisp QD-OLED panels we've seen so far - the Alienware AW3423DW still sits at the top of our shopping list. With speedy panels and 4K resolutions, these monitors truly can do it all - and if you're in the market for an investment piece now's a fantastic time to jump in. After all, we've been waiting for 4K resolution, but 8K is still too far off to be thinking about. Refresh rates used to be low on 4K OLED panels, but 240Hz is a sweet spot we'll be happy at for a long time. There's nothing on the horizon to scare off potential upgraders - we'll just have to see who wins out of this three-way race.

In Association with ROG Ally

We're also rounding up all the best 4K gaming monitors on the market, as well as the best ultrawide monitors for those after a particularly immersive experience. If you're building a console setup, though, be sure to check out the best monitor for PS5.